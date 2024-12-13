The Game Awards 2024: ecco tutti i vincitori

I The Game Awards 2024 hanno saputo coinvolgere tutti grazie agli innumerevoli annunci arrivati durante il decimo appuntamento di questo prestigioso evento organizzato da Geoff Keighley.
Ovviamente i premi sono stati ancora una volta la parte centrale dello show e di seguito potete vedere i singoli vincitori (in grassetto) per ogni categoria:
Tutti i premi dei TGA 2024
Gioco dell'anno
- ASTRO BOT (VINCITORE)
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Balatro
- Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Metaphor ReFantazio
Gioco dell'anni per i giocatori
- Black Myth Wukong (VINCITORE)
Miglior regia
- ASTRO BOT (VINCITORE)
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Miglior adattamento
- Arcane
- Fallout (VINCITORE)
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon
- Tomb Raider The Legend of Lara Croft
Miglior narrativa
- Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Silent Hill 2
- Metaphor: ReFantazio (VINCITORE)
Miglior direzione artistica
- ASTRO BOT
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor: ReFantazio (VINCITORE)
- Neva
Miglior colonna sonora
- ASTRO BOT
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth (VINCITORE)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Miglior audio design
- ASTRO BOT
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Senuas’ Saga Hellblade II (VINCITORE)
- Silent Hill 2
Miglior performance
- Briana White
- Hannah Telle
- Humberly Gonzalez
- Like Roberts
- Melina Juergens - Senuas’ Saga Hellblade 2 (VINCITORE)
Innovazione nell'accessibilità
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo IV
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown (VINCITORE)
- Star Wars: Outlaws
Gioco per impatto emotivo
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Neva (VINCITORE)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Miglior gioco live service
- Destiny 2
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2 (VINCITORE)
Miglior community support
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (VINCITORE)
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
Miglior gioco indipendente
- Animal Well
- Balatro (VINCITORE)
- UFO 50
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
Miglior debutto per un gioco indipendente
- Animal Well
- Balatro (VINCITORE)
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
Miglior gioco mobile
- AFK Journey
- Balatro (VINCITORE)
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
- Pokemon TCG Pocket
Miglior gioco VR/AR
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- Batman: Arkham Shadow (VINCITORE)
- Metal: Hellsinger VR
- Metro: Awakening VR
Miglior gioco action
- Black Myth: Wukong (VINCITORE)
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Stellar Blade
- Warhammer 40000: Space Marines 2
- Helldivers 2
Miglior gioco action/adventure
- ASTRO BOT (VINCITORE)
- Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars: Outlaws
- The Legend Of Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom
Miglior gioco di ruolo
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth
- Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree
- Metaphor: ReFantazio (VINCITORE)
Miglior picchiaduro
- Dragon Ball Z: Sparking! Zero
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- Multiversus
- Tekken 8 (VINCITORE)
Miglior gioco per famiglie
- ASTRO BOT (VINCITORE)
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Miglior gioco sim/strategy
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Frostpunk 2 (VINCITORE)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Miglior gioco sport/racing
- F1 24
- EA FC 25 (VINCITORE)
- NBA 2K25
- Top Spin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
Gioco più atteso per l'anno prossimo
- Ghost of Yotei
- Grand Theft Auto 6 (VINCITORE)
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
Content Creator of the Year
- CaseOh (VINCITORE)
- Illojuan
- Techno Gamers
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
Miglior multiplayer
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2 (VINCITORE)
- Warhammer 40000: Space Marine 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
Best Esports Game
- Counter Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League Of Legends (VINCITORE)
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- 33
- Alexi B
- Chuvi
- Faker (VINCITORE)
- Zywood
- Kong Kong
Best Esports Team
- Billie Billie Gaming – League Of Legends
- GenG – League Of Legends
- NAVI – Counter Strike 2
- Team 1 – League Of Legends (VINCITORE)
- Team Liquid – DOTA 2