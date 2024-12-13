Logo Tom's Hardware

The Game Awards 2024: ecco tutti i vincitori

Ecco tutti i premi assegnati durante i The Game Awards 2024, vediamoli insieme in questo articolo dedicato. Ve li aspettavate?

I The Game Awards 2024 hanno saputo coinvolgere tutti grazie agli innumerevoli annunci arrivati durante il decimo appuntamento di questo prestigioso evento organizzato da Geoff Keighley.

Ovviamente i premi sono stati ancora una volta la parte centrale dello show e di seguito potete vedere i singoli vincitori (in grassetto) per ogni categoria:

Tutti i premi dei TGA 2024

Gioco dell'anno

  • ASTRO BOT (VINCITORE)
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Balatro
  • Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Metaphor ReFantazio

Gioco dell'anni per i giocatori

  • Black Myth Wukong (VINCITORE)

Miglior regia

  • ASTRO BOT (VINCITORE)
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Miglior adattamento

  • Arcane
  • Fallout (VINCITORE)
  • Knuckles
  • Like a Dragon
  • Tomb Raider The Legend of Lara Croft

Miglior narrativa

  • Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (VINCITORE)

Miglior direzione artistica

  • ASTRO BOT
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (VINCITORE)
  • Neva

Miglior colonna sonora

  • ASTRO BOT
  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth (VINCITORE)
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade

Miglior audio design

  • ASTRO BOT
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Senuas’ Saga Hellblade II (VINCITORE)
  • Silent Hill 2

Miglior performance

  • Briana White
  • Hannah Telle
  • Humberly Gonzalez
  • Like Roberts
  • Melina Juergens - Senuas’ Saga  Hellblade 2 (VINCITORE)
  • Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Diablo IV
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown (VINCITORE)
  • Star Wars: Outlaws

Gioco per impatto emotivo

  • Closer the Distance 
  • Indika 
  • Neva (VINCITORE)
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure 
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II 
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau 

Miglior gioco live service

  • Destiny 2
  • Diablo IV
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2 (VINCITORE)

Miglior community support

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (VINCITORE)
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • No Man’s Sky

Miglior gioco indipendente

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro (VINCITORE)
  • UFO 50
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Neva

Miglior debutto per un gioco indipendente

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro (VINCITORE)
  • Manor Lords
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire

Miglior gioco mobile

  • AFK Journey
  • Balatro (VINCITORE)
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero
  • Pokemon TCG Pocket

Miglior gioco VR/AR

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake 
  • Asgard's Wrath 2 
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow (VINCITORE)
  • Metal: Hellsinger VR
  • Metro: Awakening VR

Miglior gioco action

  • Black Myth: Wukong (VINCITORE)
  • Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Stellar Blade
  • Warhammer 40000: Space Marines 2
  • Helldivers 2

Miglior gioco action/adventure

  • ASTRO BOT (VINCITORE)
  • Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars: Outlaws
  • The Legend Of Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom

Miglior gioco di ruolo

  • Dragon’s Dogma 2
  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth
  • Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (VINCITORE)

Miglior picchiaduro

  • Dragon Ball Z: Sparking! Zero
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
  • Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
  • Multiversus
  • Tekken 8 (VINCITORE)

Miglior gioco per famiglie

  • ASTRO BOT (VINCITORE)
  • Princess Peach: Showtime! 
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree 
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom 
  • The Plucky Squire 

Miglior gioco sim/strategy

  • Age of Mythology: Retold 
  • Frostpunk 2 (VINCITORE)
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess 
  • Manor Lords
  • Unicorn Overlord

Miglior gioco sport/racing

  • F1 24
  • EA FC 25 (VINCITORE)
  • NBA 2K25
  • Top Spin 2K25
  • WWE 2K24 

Gioco più atteso per l'anno prossimo

  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Grand Theft Auto 6 (VINCITORE)
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
  • Monster Hunter Wilds
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Content Creator of the Year

  • CaseOh (VINCITORE)
  • Illojuan
  • Techno Gamers
  • TypicalGamer
  • Usada Pekora

Miglior multiplayer

  • Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2 (VINCITORE)
  • Warhammer 40000: Space Marine 2
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8

Best Esports Game

  • Counter Strike 2
  • DOTA 2
  • League Of Legends (VINCITORE)
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

  • 33
  • Alexi B
  • Chuvi
  • Faker (VINCITORE)
  • Zywood
  • Kong Kong

Best Esports Team

  • Billie Billie Gaming – League Of Legends
  • GenG – League Of Legends
  • NAVI – Counter Strike 2
  • Team 1 – League Of Legends (VINCITORE)
  • Team Liquid – DOTA 2
