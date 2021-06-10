Eisner Awards 2021, tutte le nomination: ci sono anche 8 italiani!
Nelle ultime ore sono state rese pubbliche le candidature ai più importanti premi fumettistici statunitensi per l’anno 2021. Stiamo parlando dei Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards 2021, i riconoscimenti annuali che premiano i migliori autori e opere del settore fumettistico. La cerimonia di premiazione è legata al Comic-Con International e quest’anno spicca la casa editrice Fantagraphics con ben diciotto nomination e la nuova categoria Best Graphic Memoir (migliore biografia a fumetti).
Negli anni precedenti, le opere autobiografiche erano state incluse nella categoria Best Reality-Based Work. Ma i giudici di quest’anno hanno scoperto che c’erano così tante opere basate sulla realtà di alta qualità, tra cui numerose opere autobiografiche, da rendere necessaria una categoria a sé. Prima di passare all’elenco delle nomination, che considerano tutte le opere pubblicate dal 1° gennaio al 31 dicembre 2020, è giusto porre un accento sugli artisti italiani in concorso. In totale sono otto e sono Giuseppe Camuncoli, Marco Checchetto (in due categorie), Andrea Sorrentino, Elena Casagrande, Simone Di Meo (in due categorie), Hugo Pratt, Antonio Lapone (in due categorie) e Gipi.
Tutte le nomination dei Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards
Migliore storia breve
- “Garden Boys” di Henry McCausland, in Now #8 (Fantagraphics)
- “I Needed the Discounts” di Connor Willumsen, in The New York Times (January 3, 2020)
- “Parts of Us,” di Chan Chau, in Elements: Earth, A Comic Anthology by Creators of Color (Ascend Press)
- “Rookie,” di Greg Rucka e Eduardo Risso, in Detective Comics #1027 (DC)
- “Soft Lead,” di Chan Chau, https://chanchauart.com/comics#/soft-lead/
- “When the Menopausal Carnival Comes to Town,” di Mimi Pond, in Menopause:A Comic Treatment (Graphic Medicine/Pennsylvania State University Press)
Migliore numero unico / One Shot
- The Burning Hotels, di Thomas Lampion (Birdcage Bottom Books)
- Hedra, di Jesse Lonergan (Image)
- The Other History of the DC Universe #1, di John Ridley e Giuseppe Camuncoli (DC)
- Sports Is Hell, di Ben Passmore (Koyama Press)
- Stanley’s Ghost: A Halloween Adventure, di Jeff Balke, Paul Storrie, e Dave Alvarez (Storm Kids)
Migliore serie regolare
- Bitter Root, di David F. Walker, Chuck Brown e Sanford Greene (Image)
- Daredevil, di Chip Zdarsky e Marco Checchetto (Marvel)
- The Department of Truth, di James Tynion IV e Martin Simmonds (Image)
- Gideon Falls, di Jeff Lemire e Andrea Sorrentino (Image)
- Stillwater, di Chip Zdarsky e Ramón K Pérez (Image/Skybound)
- Usagi Yojimbo, di Stan Sakai (IDW)
Migliore serie limitata
- Barbalien: Red Planet, di Jeff Lemire, Tate Brombal e Gabriel Hernandez Walta (Dark Horse)
- Decorum, di Jonathan Hickman e Mike Huddleston (Image)
- Far Sector, di N. K. Jemisin e Jamal Campbell (DC)
- Strange Adventures, di Tom King, Mitch Gerads e Evan “Doc” Shaner (DC Black Label)
- Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen, di Matt Fraction e Steve Lieber (DC)
- We Live, di Inaki Miranda e Roy Miranda (AfterShock)
Migliore nuova serie
- Black Widow, di Kelly Thompson e Elena Casagrande (Marvel)
- Crossover, di Donny Cates e Geoff Shaw (Image)
- The Department of Truth, di James Tynion IV e Martin Simmonds (Image)
- Killadelphia, di Rodney Barnes e Jason Shawn Alexander (Image)
- We Only Find Them When They’re Dead, di Al Ewing e Simone Di Meo (BOOM! Studios)
Migliore pubblicazione per l’infanzia (più di 8 anni)
- Bear, di Ben Queen e Joe Todd-Stanton (Archaia/BOOM!)
- Cat Kid Comic Club, di Dav Pilkey (Scholastic Graphix)
- Donut Feed the Squirrels, di Mika Song (RH Graphic/RH Children’s Books)
- Kodi, di Jared Cullum (Top Shelf)
- Lift, di Minh Lê e Dan Santat (Little, Brown Young Readers)
- Our Little Kitchen, di Jillian Tamaki (Abrams Books for Young Readers)
Migliore pubblicazione per ragazzi (dai 9 ai 12 anni)
- Doodleville, di Chad Sell (Knopf/BFYR/RH Children’s Books)
- Go with the Flow, di Lily Williams e Karen Schneemann (First Second/Macmillan)
- Mister Invincible: Local Hero, di Pascal Jousselin (Magnetic Press)
- Snapdragon, di Kat Leyh (First Second/Macmillan)
- Superman Smashes the Klan, di Gene Luen Yang e Gurihiru (DC)
- Twins, di Varian Johnson e Shannon Wright (Scholastic Graphix)
Miglior pubblicazione per adolescenti (dai 13 ai 17 anni)
- Check, Please! Book 2: Sticks & Scones, di Ngozi Ukazu (First Second/Macmillan)
- Displacement, di Kiku Hughes (First Second/Macmillan)
- Dragon Hoops, di Gene Luen Yang (First Second/Macmillan)
- Fights: One Boy’s Triumph Over Violence, di Joel Christian Gill (Oni Press)
- A Map to the Sun, di Sloane Leong (First Second/Macmillan)
- When Stars are Scattered, di Victoria Jamieson e Omar Mohamed (Dial Books)
Migliore pubblicazione umoristica
- The Complete Fante Bukowski, di Noah Van Sciver (Fantagraphics)
- Department of Mind-Blowing Theories, di Tom Gauld (Drawn & Quarterly)
- FANGS, di Sarah Andersen (Andrews McMeel)
- Wendy, Master of Art, di Walter Scott (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen, di Matt Fraction e Steve Lieber (DC)
- What If We Were . . ., di Axelle Lenoir (Top Shelf)
Migliore antologia
- Ex Mag, vols. 1–2, curata da Wren McDonald (PEOW)
- Guantanamo Voices: True Accounts from the World’s Most Infamous Prison, curata da Sarah Mirk (Abrams)
- Hey, Amateur! Go From Novice to Nailing It in 9 Panels, curata da Shelly Bond (IDW Black Crown)
- Los Angeles Times, curata da Sammy Harkham (NTWRK)
- Menopause:A Comic Treatment, curata da MK Czerwiec (Graphic Medicine/Pennsylvania State University Press)
- Now, curata da Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)
Migliore lavoro di non-fiction
- Big Black: Stand at Attica, di Frank “Big Black” Smith, Jared Reinmuth e Améziane (Archaia/BOOM!)
- Dragon Hoops, di Gene Luen Yang (First Second/Macmillan)
- Invisible Differences: A Story of Asperger’s, Adulting, and Living a Life in Full Color, di Mme Caroline e Julie Dachez, traduzione di Edward Gauvin (Oni Press)
- Kent State: Four Dead in Ohio, di Derf Backderf (Abrams)
- Paying the Land, di Joe Sacco (Metropolitan/Henry Holt)
- Year of the Rabbit, di Tian Veasna, traduzione di Helge Dascher (Drawn & Quarterly)
Migliore biografia a fumetti
- Banned Book Club, di Kim Hyun Sook, Ryan Estrada e Ko Hyung-Ju (Iron Circus)
- Dancing After TEN: A Graphic Memoir, di Vivian Chong e Georgia Webber (Fantagraphics)
- Ginseng Roots, di Craig Thompson (Uncivilized)
- I Don’t Know How to Give Birth! di Ayami Kazama, traduzione di Julie Goniwich (Yen Press)
- The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist, di Adrian Tomine (Drawn & Quarterly)
- When Stars Are Scattered, di Victoria Jamieson e Omar Mohamed (Dial Books)
Migliore graphic novel (inedita)
- The Book Tour, di Andi Watson (Top Shelf)
- Dragman, di Steven Appleby (Metropolitan)
- Flake, di Matthew Dooley (Jonathan Cape)
- Labyrinth, di Ben Argon (Abrams)
- Paul at Home, di Michel Rabagliati, traduzion edi Helge Dascher e Rob Aspinall (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Pulp, di Ed Brubaker e Sean Phillips (Image)
Migliore graphic novel (riedizione)
- Black Hammer Library Edition, vol. 2, di Jeff Lemire, Dean Ormstom, Emi Lenox e Rich Tommaso (Dark Horse)
- Criminal Deluxe Edition, vol. 3, di Ed Brubaker e Sean Phillips (Image)
- Eight-Lane Runaways, di Henry McCausland (Fantagraphics)
- Fante Bukowski: The Complete Works, di Noah Van Sciver (Fantagraphics)
- Herobear and the Kid: The Heritage, di Mike Kunkel (Astonish Factory)
- Seeds and Stems, di Simon Hanselmann (Fantagraphics)
Migliore adattamento di un altro medium
- Constitution Illustrated, di R. Sikoryak (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Parable of the Sower: The Graphic Novel Adaptation, di Octavia E. Butler, adattamento di Damian Duffy e John Jennings (Abrams)
- Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Mankind, vol. 1, di Yuval Noah Harari, adattamento di David Vandermeulen e Daniel Casanave (Harper Perennial)
- Slaughterhouse-Five, di Kurt Vonnegut, adattamento di Ryan North e Albert Monteys (Archaia/BOOM!)
- Superman Smashes the Klan, adattamento di Gene Luen Yang e Gurihiru (DC)
Migliore edizione statunitense di opere internazionali
- Altitude, di Olivier Bocquet di Jean-Marc Rochette, traduzione di Edward Gauvin (SelfMadeHero)
- Gamayun Tales I: An Anthology of Modern Russian Folk Tales, di Alexander Utkin, traduzione di Lada Morozova (Nobrow)
- Goblin Girl, di Moa Romanova, traduzione di Melissa Bowers (Fantagraphics)
- Irena Books 2-3, di Jean-David Morvan, Severine Tréfouël e David Evrard, traduzione di Dan Christensen (Magnetic Press)
- When You Look Up, di Decur, traduzione di Chloe Garcia Roberts (Enchanted Lion Books)
- The Winter of the Cartoonist, di Paco Roca, traduzione di Erica Mena (Fantagraphics)
Migliore edizione statunitense di opere internazionali (Asia)
- I Had That Same Dream Again, di Yoru Sumino and Idumi Kirihara, traduzione di Beni Axia Conrad (Seven Seas)
- I Wish I Could Say “Thank You,” di Yukari Takinami, traduzione di Yukari Takeuchi (Fanfare/Ponent Mon)
- A Journal Of My Father, di Jiro Taniguchi, traduzione di Kumar Sivasubramanian (Fanfare/Ponent Mon)
- Ping Pong, vols. 1–2, di Taiyo Matsumoto, traduzione di Michael Arias (VIZ Media)
- Remina, di Junji Ito, traduzione di Jocelyne Allen (VIZ Media)
- Spy x Family, vols. 1–3, di Tatsuya Endo, traduzione di Casey Loe (VIZ Media)
Migliore riproposizione di vecchie opere (strisce)
- The Flapper Queens: Women Cartoonists of the Jazz Age, curato da Trina Robbins (Fantagraphics)
- Gross Exaggerations: The Meshuga Comic Strips of Milt Gross, di Milt Gross, curato da Peter Maresca (Sunday Press/IDW)
- Krazy & Ignatz 1919-1921 di George Herriman, curato da RJ Casey(Fantagraphics)
- Little Debbie and the Second Coming of Elmo: Daily Comic Strips, August 1960–September 1961, di Cecil Jensen, curato da Frank Young (Labor of Love)
- Pogo The Complete Syndicated Comic Strips: Volume 7: Clean as a Weasel, di Walt Kelly, curato da Mark Evanier e Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)
Migliore riproposizione di vecchie opere (comic-book)
- Art Young’s Inferno, di Art Young, curato da Glenn Bray (Fantagraphics)
- Atlas at War! curato da Michael J. Vassallo (Dead Reckoning)
- The Complete Hate, di Peter Bagge, curato da Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)
- Corto Maltese: The Ballad of the Salty Sea, di Hugo Pratt, traduzione di Dean Mullaney e Simone Castaldi (EuroComics/IDW)
- Little Lulu: The Fuzzythingus Poopi, di John Stanley, curato da Frank Young e Tom Devlin (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Man and Superman and Other Stories, di Harvey Kurtzman, curato da J. Michael Catron (Fantagraphics)
Migliore scrittore
- Ed Brubaker, Pulp, Reckless (Image); Friday (Panel Syndicate)
- Matt Fraction, Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen (DC); Adventureman, November vol. 2–3, Sex Criminals (Image)
- Jonathan Hickman, Decorum (Image); Giant-Size X-Men, X-Men (Marvel)
- Jeff Lemire, Barbalien, Black Hammer, Colonel Weird: Cosmagog (Dark Horse); The Question: The Deaths of Vic Sage (DC Black Label);Family Tree, Gideon Falls (Image)
- James Tynion IV, Something Is Killing the Children, Wynd (BOOM! Studios); Batman (DC); The Department of Truth (Image); Razorblades (Tiny Onion)
- Chip Zdarsky, Stillwater (Image/Skybound), Daredevil, Fantastic Four/X-Men (Marvel)
Migliore autore unico
- Junji Ito, Remina, Venus in the Blind Spot (VIZ Media)
- Pascal Jousselin, Mister Invincible: Local Hero (Magnetic Press)
- Trung Le Nguyen, The Magic Fish (RH Graphic/RH Children’s Books)
- Craig Thompson, Ginseng Roots (Uncivilized)
- Adrian Tomine, The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Gene Luen Yang, Dragon Hoops (First Second/Macmillan)
Migliore matitista/inchiostratore o matitista e gruppo di inchiostratori
- Michael Allred, Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams (Insight Editions)
- Marco Chechetto, Daredevil (Marvel)
- Jorge Corona, Middlewest (Image)
- Bertrand Gatignol, Pistouvi (Magnetic Press)
- Mitch Gerads/Evan “Doc” Shaner, Strange Adventures (DC Black Label)
- Sanford Greene, Bitter Root (Image)
Migliore pittore/artista digitale
- Benjamin Adam, Soon (Europe Comics)
- Alice Chemama, The Zolas (Europe Comics)
- Jared Cullum, Kodi (Top Shelf)
- Decur, When You Look Up (Enchanted Lion Books)
- Antonio Lapone, Gentlemind (Europe Comics)
- Anand RK/John Pearson, Blue in Green (Image)
Migliore copertinista
- Jamal Campbell, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (BOOM! Studios); Far Sector (DC)
- Simone Di Meo, We Only Find Them When They’re Dead (BOOM! Studio)
- Mike Huddleston, Decorum (Image)
- Dave Johnson, Butcher of Paris (Dark Horse)
- Peach Momoko, Buffy the Vampire Slayer #19, Mighty Morphin #2, Something Is Killing the Children #12, Power Rangers #1 (BOOM! Studios); DIE!namite, Vampirella (Dynamite); The Crow: Lethe (IDW); Marvel Variants (Marvel
- Ramón K. Pérez, Stillwater (Image/Skybound)
Migliore colorista
- Laura Allred, X-Ray Robot (Dark Horse); Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams (Insight Editions)
- Jean-Francois Beaulieu, Middlewest (Image)
- Gipi, One Story (Fantagraphics)
- Marte Gracia, Empyre, X of Swords (Marvel)
- Dave Stewart, Promethee 13:13 (comiXology); Black Hammer (Dark Horse); Gideon Falls (Image); Spider-Man #4-#5 (Marvel)
- Matt Wilson, Undiscovered Country (Image); Fire Power (Image/Skybound); Thor (Marvel)
Migliore letterista
- Mike Allred, Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams (Insight Editions)
- Deron Bennett, Bear, The Sacrifice of Darkness (Archaia); King of Nowhere, Something Is Killing the Children, We Only Find Them When They’re Dead (BOOM! Studios); Far Sector, Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red, Martian Manhunter (DC); Excellence (Image/Skybound); A Dark Interlude, Dark One, Relics of Youth, Resonant, Shadow Service, Vampire: The Masquerade: Winter’s Teeth (Vault); Ping Pong (VIZ Media)
- Aditya Bidikar, Barbalien: Red Planet, Grafity’s Wall Expanded Edition (Dark Horse); John Constantine, Hellblazer (DC); A Map to the Sun (First Second); The Department of Truth, Lost Soldiers (Image); Giga, The Picture of Everything Else (Vault)
- Clayton Cowles, Aquaman, Batman, Batman and the Outsiders, Strange Adventures, Superman: Man of Tomorrow, Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen (DC); Adventureman, Bitter Root, Bog Bodies, Die (Image); Reaver (Image/Skybound); Morbius, X Of Swords (Marvel)
- Stan Sakai, Usagi Yojimbo (IDW)
- Rus Wooton, Wonder Woman: Dead Earth (DC); Decorum, Monstress (Image); Die!Die!Die!, Fire Power, Oblivion Song, Outcast, Stillwater (Image/Skybound)
Migliore pubblicazione giornalistica sul fumetto
- Alter Ego, curato da Roy Thomas (TwoMorrows)
- Back Issue, curato da Michael Eury (TwoMorrows)
- The Comics Blog, di Michael Cavna e David Betancourt, https://www.washingtonpost.com/entertainment/comics/
- The Comics Journal, curato da RJ Casey, Kristy Valenti e Gary Groth (Fantagraphics)
- PanelxPanel magazine, curato da Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, PanelxPanel.com
- Women Write About Comics, curato da Nola Pfau e Wendy Browne, www.WomenWriteAboutComics.com
Migliore saggio sul fumetto
- American Daredevil: Comics, Communism, and the Battles of Lev Gleason, di Brett Dakin (Comic House/Lev Gleason)
- Ditko Shrugged: The Uncompromising Life of the Artist Behind Spider-Man and the Rise of Marvel Comics, di David Currie (Hermes Press)
- Drawing Fire: The Editorial Cartoons of Bill Mauldin, curato da Todd DePastino (Pritzker Military Museum & Library)
- The History of EC Comics, di Grant Geissman (TASCHEN)
- Invisible Men: The Trailblazing Black Artists of Comic Books, di Ken Quattro (Yoe Books/IDW)
- Masters of British Comic Art, di David Roach (2000AD)
Migliore saggio accademico sul fumetto
- Comic Art in Museums, curato da Kim A. Munson (University Press of Mississippi)
- Comic Studies: A Guidebook, curato da Charles Hatfield e Bart Beaty (Rutgers University Press)
- The Content of Our Caricature: African American Comic Art and Political Belonging, di Rebecca Wanzo (New York University Press)
- Webcomics, di Sean Kleefeld (Bloomsbury)
- Who Understands Comics: Questioning the Universality of Visual Language Comprehension, di Neil Cohn (Bloomsbury)
Migliore design
- Chasin’ the Bird: Charlie Parker in California deluxe edition, design David Chisholm e Tyler Boss (Z2 Comics)
- Dbury@50: The Complete Digital Doonesbury, di G.B. Trudeau, design di George Corsillo e Susan McCaslin(Andrews McMeel)
- J & K, design di John Pham (Fantagraphics)
- The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist, design di Adrian Tomine e Tracy Huron (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Original Art: The Dan Clowes Studio Edition, design di Daniel Clowes (Fantagraphics)
Migliore fumetto digitale
- Friday, di Ed Brubaker e Marcos Martin (Panel Syndicate)
- Genius Animals? di Vali Chandrasekaran e Jun-Pierre Shiozawa, geniusanimals.net
- Gentlemind, di Juan Díaz Canales, Teresa Valero e Antonio Lapone, traduzione di Jeremy Melloul (Europe Comics)
- Promethee 13:13, e Andy Diggle e Shawn Martinbrough (comiXology Originals/Delcourt)
- Olive, di Véro Cazot e Lucy Mazel, traduzione di Jessie Aufiery (Europe Comics)
- Soon, di Thomas Cadène e Benjamin Adam, traduzione di Margaret Besser (Europe Comics)
Migliore webcomic
- BFF, di Clément C. Fabre, Joseph Saffiedine e Thomas Cadène, traduzione di Emma Wilson, https://www.webtoonfactory.com/en/webtoons/114-bff-saison-1/
- Crisis Zone, di Simon Hanselmann, https://www.instagram.com/simon.hanselmann/
- DPS! Only, di Vel, https://tapas.io/series/dpsonly/info
- Isle of Elsi, di Alec Longstreth, https://www.isleofelsi.com/comics/ioe4/page-208/
- The Kiss Bet, di Ingrid Ochoa, https://www.webtoons.com/en/romance/the-kiss-bet/ep-1-the-kiss-bet/viewer?title_no=1617&episode_no=1
- The Middle Age, di Steve Conley, middleagecomic.com
Come si vota?
La votazione per i premi si svolge online utilizzando un processo di voto in due fasi. Il primo passo è che i potenziali elettori facciano domanda tramite il form ufficiale. Dopo aver compilato il modulo, gli aventi diritto saranno indirizzati in una pagina di voto virtuale. Possono votare tutti i professionisti del settore dei fumetti e la scadenza è il 30 giugno. I risultati della votazione saranno annunciati a luglio in una cerimonia virtuale nell’ambito del Comic-Con@Home.