Eisner Awards 2021, tutte le nomination: ci sono anche 8 italiani!

Nelle ultime ore sono state rese pubbliche le candidature ai più importanti premi fumettistici statunitensi per l’anno 2021. Stiamo parlando dei Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards 2021, i riconoscimenti annuali che premiano i migliori autori e opere del settore fumettistico. La cerimonia di premiazione è legata al Comic-Con International e quest’anno spicca la casa editrice Fantagraphics con ben diciotto nomination e la nuova categoria Best Graphic Memoir (migliore biografia a fumetti).

Negli anni precedenti, le opere autobiografiche erano state incluse nella categoria Best Reality-Based Work. Ma i giudici di quest’anno hanno scoperto che c’erano così tante opere basate sulla realtà di alta qualità, tra cui numerose opere autobiografiche, da rendere necessaria una categoria a sé. Prima di passare all’elenco delle nomination, che considerano tutte le opere pubblicate dal 1° gennaio al 31 dicembre 2020, è giusto porre un accento sugli artisti italiani in concorso. In totale sono otto e sono Giuseppe Camuncoli, Marco Checchetto (in due categorie), Andrea Sorrentino, Elena Casagrande, Simone Di Meo (in due categorie), Hugo Pratt, Antonio Lapone (in due categorie) e Gipi.

Tutte le nomination dei Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards

Migliore storia breve

“Garden Boys” di Henry McCausland, in Now #8 (Fantagraphics)

“I Needed the Discounts” di Connor Willumsen, in The New York Times (January 3, 2020)

(January 3, 2020) “Parts of Us,” di Chan Chau, in Elements: Earth, A Comic Anthology by Creators of Color (Ascend Press)

“Rookie,” di Greg Rucka e Eduardo Risso, in Detective Comics #1027 (DC)

“Soft Lead,” di Chan Chau, https://chanchauart.com/comics#/soft-lead/

“When the Menopausal Carnival Comes to Town,” di Mimi Pond, in Menopause:A Comic Treatment (Graphic Medicine/Pennsylvania State University Press)

Migliore numero unico / One Shot

The Burning Hotels, di Thomas Lampion (Birdcage Bottom Books)

Hedra, di Jesse Lonergan (Image)

The Other History of the DC Universe #1, di John Ridley e Giuseppe Camuncoli (DC)

Sports Is Hell, di Ben Passmore (Koyama Press)

Stanley’s Ghost: A Halloween Adventure, di Jeff Balke, Paul Storrie, e Dave Alvarez (Storm Kids)

Migliore serie regolare

Bitter Root, di David F. Walker, Chuck Brown e Sanford Greene (Image)

Daredevil, di Chip Zdarsky e Marco Checchetto (Marvel)

The Department of Truth, di James Tynion IV e Martin Simmonds (Image)

Gideon Falls, di Jeff Lemire e Andrea Sorrentino (Image)

Stillwater, di Chip Zdarsky e Ramón K Pérez (Image/Skybound)

Usagi Yojimbo, di Stan Sakai (IDW)

Migliore serie limitata

Barbalien: Red Planet, di Jeff Lemire, Tate Brombal e Gabriel Hernandez Walta (Dark Horse)

Decorum, di Jonathan Hickman e Mike Huddleston (Image)

Far Sector, di N. K. Jemisin e Jamal Campbell (DC)

Strange Adventures, di Tom King, Mitch Gerads e Evan “Doc” Shaner (DC Black Label)

Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen, di Matt Fraction e Steve Lieber (DC)

We Live, di Inaki Miranda e Roy Miranda (AfterShock)

Migliore nuova serie

Black Widow, di Kelly Thompson e Elena Casagrande (Marvel)

Crossover, di Donny Cates e Geoff Shaw (Image)

The Department of Truth, di James Tynion IV e Martin Simmonds (Image)

Killadelphia, di Rodney Barnes e Jason Shawn Alexander (Image)

We Only Find Them When They’re Dead, di Al Ewing e Simone Di Meo (BOOM! Studios)

Migliore pubblicazione per l’infanzia (più di 8 anni)

Bear, di Ben Queen e Joe Todd-Stanton (Archaia/BOOM!)

Cat Kid Comic Club, di Dav Pilkey (Scholastic Graphix)

Donut Feed the Squirrels, di Mika Song (RH Graphic/RH Children’s Books)

Kodi, di Jared Cullum (Top Shelf)

Lift, di Minh Lê e Dan Santat (Little, Brown Young Readers)

Our Little Kitchen, di Jillian Tamaki (Abrams Books for Young Readers)

Migliore pubblicazione per ragazzi (dai 9 ai 12 anni)

Doodleville, di Chad Sell (Knopf/BFYR/RH Children’s Books)

Go with the Flow, di Lily Williams e Karen Schneemann (First Second/Macmillan)

Mister Invincible: Local Hero, di Pascal Jousselin (Magnetic Press)

Snapdragon, di Kat Leyh (First Second/Macmillan)

Superman Smashes the Klan, di Gene Luen Yang e Gurihiru (DC)

Twins, di Varian Johnson e Shannon Wright (Scholastic Graphix)

Miglior pubblicazione per adolescenti (dai 13 ai 17 anni)

Check, Please! Book 2: Sticks & Scones, di Ngozi Ukazu (First Second/Macmillan)

Displacement, di Kiku Hughes (First Second/Macmillan)

Dragon Hoops, di Gene Luen Yang (First Second/Macmillan)

Fights: One Boy’s Triumph Over Violence, di Joel Christian Gill (Oni Press)

A Map to the Sun, di Sloane Leong (First Second/Macmillan)

When Stars are Scattered, di Victoria Jamieson e Omar Mohamed (Dial Books)

Migliore pubblicazione umoristica

The Complete Fante Bukowski, di Noah Van Sciver (Fantagraphics)

Department of Mind-Blowing Theories, di Tom Gauld (Drawn & Quarterly)

FANGS, di Sarah Andersen (Andrews McMeel)

Wendy, Master of Art, di Walter Scott (Drawn & Quarterly)

Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen, di Matt Fraction e Steve Lieber (DC)

What If We Were . . ., di Axelle Lenoir (Top Shelf)

Migliore antologia

Ex Mag, vols. 1–2, curata da Wren McDonald (PEOW)

Guantanamo Voices: True Accounts from the World’s Most Infamous Prison, curata da Sarah Mirk (Abrams)

Hey, Amateur! Go From Novice to Nailing It in 9 Panels, curata da Shelly Bond (IDW Black Crown)

Los Angeles Times, curata da Sammy Harkham (NTWRK)

Menopause:A Comic Treatment, curata da MK Czerwiec (Graphic Medicine/Pennsylvania State University Press)

Now, curata da Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)

Migliore lavoro di non-fiction

Big Black: Stand at Attica, di Frank “Big Black” Smith, Jared Reinmuth e Améziane (Archaia/BOOM!)

Dragon Hoops, di Gene Luen Yang (First Second/Macmillan)

Invisible Differences: A Story of Asperger’s, Adulting, and Living a Life in Full Color, di Mme Caroline e Julie Dachez, traduzione di Edward Gauvin (Oni Press)

Kent State: Four Dead in Ohio, di Derf Backderf (Abrams)

Paying the Land, di Joe Sacco (Metropolitan/Henry Holt)

Year of the Rabbit, di Tian Veasna, traduzione di Helge Dascher (Drawn & Quarterly)

Migliore biografia a fumetti

Banned Book Club, di Kim Hyun Sook, Ryan Estrada e Ko Hyung-Ju (Iron Circus)

Dancing After TEN: A Graphic Memoir, di Vivian Chong e Georgia Webber (Fantagraphics)

Ginseng Roots, di Craig Thompson (Uncivilized)

I Don’t Know How to Give Birth! di Ayami Kazama, traduzione di Julie Goniwich (Yen Press)

The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist, di Adrian Tomine (Drawn & Quarterly)

When Stars Are Scattered, di Victoria Jamieson e Omar Mohamed (Dial Books)

Migliore graphic novel (inedita)

The Book Tour, di Andi Watson (Top Shelf)

Dragman, di Steven Appleby (Metropolitan)

Flake, di Matthew Dooley (Jonathan Cape)

Labyrinth, di Ben Argon (Abrams)

Paul at Home, di Michel Rabagliati, traduzion edi Helge Dascher e Rob Aspinall (Drawn & Quarterly)

Pulp, di Ed Brubaker e Sean Phillips (Image)

Migliore graphic novel (riedizione)

Black Hammer Library Edition, vol. 2, di Jeff Lemire, Dean Ormstom, Emi Lenox e Rich Tommaso (Dark Horse)

Criminal Deluxe Edition, vol. 3, di Ed Brubaker e Sean Phillips (Image)

Eight-Lane Runaways, di Henry McCausland (Fantagraphics)

Fante Bukowski: The Complete Works, di Noah Van Sciver (Fantagraphics)

Herobear and the Kid: The Heritage, di Mike Kunkel (Astonish Factory)

Seeds and Stems, di Simon Hanselmann (Fantagraphics)

Migliore adattamento di un altro medium

Constitution Illustrated, di R. Sikoryak (Drawn & Quarterly)

Parable of the Sower: The Graphic Novel Adaptation, di Octavia E. Butler, adattamento di Damian Duffy e John Jennings (Abrams)

Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Mankind, vol. 1, di Yuval Noah Harari, adattamento di David Vandermeulen e Daniel Casanave (Harper Perennial)

Slaughterhouse-Five, di Kurt Vonnegut, adattamento di Ryan North e Albert Monteys (Archaia/BOOM!)

Superman Smashes the Klan, adattamento di Gene Luen Yang e Gurihiru (DC)

Migliore edizione statunitense di opere internazionali

Altitude, di Olivier Bocquet di Jean-Marc Rochette, traduzione di Edward Gauvin (SelfMadeHero)

Gamayun Tales I: An Anthology of Modern Russian Folk Tales, di Alexander Utkin, traduzione di Lada Morozova (Nobrow)

Goblin Girl, di Moa Romanova, traduzione di Melissa Bowers (Fantagraphics)

Irena Books 2-3, di Jean-David Morvan, Severine Tréfouël e David Evrard, traduzione di Dan Christensen (Magnetic Press)

When You Look Up, di Decur, traduzione di Chloe Garcia Roberts (Enchanted Lion Books)

The Winter of the Cartoonist, di Paco Roca, traduzione di Erica Mena (Fantagraphics)

Migliore edizione statunitense di opere internazionali (Asia)

I Had That Same Dream Again, di Yoru Sumino and Idumi Kirihara, traduzione di Beni Axia Conrad (Seven Seas)

I Wish I Could Say “Thank You,” di Yukari Takinami, traduzione di Yukari Takeuchi (Fanfare/Ponent Mon)

A Journal Of My Father, di Jiro Taniguchi, traduzione di Kumar Sivasubramanian (Fanfare/Ponent Mon)

Ping Pong, vols. 1–2, di Taiyo Matsumoto, traduzione di Michael Arias (VIZ Media)

Remina, di Junji Ito, traduzione di Jocelyne Allen (VIZ Media)

Spy x Family, vols. 1–3, di Tatsuya Endo, traduzione di Casey Loe (VIZ Media)

Migliore riproposizione di vecchie opere (strisce)

The Flapper Queens: Women Cartoonists of the Jazz Age, curato da Trina Robbins (Fantagraphics)

Gross Exaggerations: The Meshuga Comic Strips of Milt Gross, di Milt Gross, curato da Peter Maresca (Sunday Press/IDW)

Krazy & Ignatz 1919-1921 di George Herriman, curato da RJ Casey(Fantagraphics)

Little Debbie and the Second Coming of Elmo: Daily Comic Strips, August 1960–September 1961, di Cecil Jensen, curato da Frank Young (Labor of Love)

Pogo The Complete Syndicated Comic Strips: Volume 7: Clean as a Weasel, di Walt Kelly, curato da Mark Evanier e Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)

Migliore riproposizione di vecchie opere (comic-book)

Art Young’s Inferno, di Art Young, curato da Glenn Bray (Fantagraphics)

Atlas at War! curato da Michael J. Vassallo (Dead Reckoning)

The Complete Hate, di Peter Bagge, curato da Eric Reynolds (Fantagraphics)

Corto Maltese: The Ballad of the Salty Sea, di Hugo Pratt, traduzione di Dean Mullaney e Simone Castaldi (EuroComics/IDW)

Little Lulu: The Fuzzythingus Poopi, di John Stanley, curato da Frank Young e Tom Devlin (Drawn & Quarterly)

Man and Superman and Other Stories, di Harvey Kurtzman, curato da J. Michael Catron (Fantagraphics)

Migliore scrittore

Ed Brubaker, Pulp, Reckless (Image); Friday (Panel Syndicate)

Matt Fraction, Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen (DC); Adventureman, November vol. 2–3, Sex Criminals (Image)

Jonathan Hickman, Decorum (Image); Giant-Size X-Men, X-Men (Marvel)

Jeff Lemire, Barbalien, Black Hammer, Colonel Weird: Cosmagog (Dark Horse); The Question: The Deaths of Vic Sage (DC Black Label);Family Tree, Gideon Falls (Image)

James Tynion IV, Something Is Killing the Children, Wynd (BOOM! Studios); Batman (DC); The Department of Truth (Image); Razorblades (Tiny Onion)

Chip Zdarsky, Stillwater (Image/Skybound), Daredevil, Fantastic Four/X-Men (Marvel)

Migliore autore unico

Junji Ito, Remina, Venus in the Blind Spot (VIZ Media)

Pascal Jousselin, Mister Invincible: Local Hero (Magnetic Press)

Trung Le Nguyen, The Magic Fish (RH Graphic/RH Children’s Books)

Craig Thompson, Ginseng Roots (Uncivilized)

Adrian Tomine, The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist (Drawn & Quarterly)

Gene Luen Yang, Dragon Hoops (First Second/Macmillan)

Migliore matitista/inchiostratore o matitista e gruppo di inchiostratori

Michael Allred, Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams (Insight Editions)

Marco Chechetto, Daredevil (Marvel)

Jorge Corona, Middlewest (Image)

Bertrand Gatignol, Pistouvi (Magnetic Press)

Mitch Gerads/Evan “Doc” Shaner, Strange Adventures (DC Black Label)

Sanford Greene, Bitter Root (Image)

Migliore pittore/artista digitale

Benjamin Adam, Soon (Europe Comics)

Alice Chemama, The Zolas (Europe Comics)

Jared Cullum, Kodi (Top Shelf)

Decur, When You Look Up (Enchanted Lion Books)

Antonio Lapone, Gentlemind (Europe Comics)

Anand RK/John Pearson, Blue in Green (Image)

Migliore copertinista

Jamal Campbell, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (BOOM! Studios); Far Sector (DC)

Simone Di Meo, We Only Find Them When They’re Dead (BOOM! Studio)

Mike Huddleston, Decorum (Image)

Dave Johnson, Butcher of Paris (Dark Horse)

Peach Momoko, Buffy the Vampire Slayer #19, Mighty Morphin #2, Something Is Killing the Children #12, Power Rangers #1 (BOOM! Studios); DIE!namite, Vampirella (Dynamite); The Crow: Lethe (IDW); Marvel Variants (Marvel

Ramón K. Pérez, Stillwater (Image/Skybound)

Migliore colorista

Laura Allred, X-Ray Robot (Dark Horse); Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams (Insight Editions)

Jean-Francois Beaulieu, Middlewest (Image)

Gipi, One Story (Fantagraphics)

Marte Gracia, Empyre, X of Swords (Marvel)

Dave Stewart, Promethee 13:13 (comiXology); Black Hammer (Dark Horse); Gideon Falls (Image); Spider-Man #4-#5 (Marvel)

Matt Wilson, Undiscovered Country (Image); Fire Power (Image/Skybound); Thor (Marvel)

Migliore letterista

Mike Allred, Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams (Insight Editions)

Deron Bennett, Bear, The Sacrifice of Darkness (Archaia); King of Nowhere, Something Is Killing the Children, We Only Find Them When They’re Dead (BOOM! Studios); Far Sector, Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red, Martian Manhunter (DC); Excellence (Image/Skybound); A Dark Interlude, Dark One, Relics of Youth, Resonant, Shadow Service, Vampire: The Masquerade: Winter’s Teeth (Vault); Ping Pong (VIZ Media)

Aditya Bidikar, Barbalien: Red Planet, Grafity’s Wall Expanded Edition (Dark Horse); John Constantine, Hellblazer (DC); A Map to the Sun (First Second); The Department of Truth, Lost Soldiers (Image); Giga, The Picture of Everything Else (Vault)

Clayton Cowles, Aquaman, Batman, Batman and the Outsiders, Strange Adventures, Superman: Man of Tomorrow, Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen (DC); Adventureman, Bitter Root, Bog Bodies, Die (Image); Reaver (Image/Skybound); Morbius, X Of Swords (Marvel)

Stan Sakai, Usagi Yojimbo (IDW)

Rus Wooton, Wonder Woman: Dead Earth (DC); Decorum, Monstress (Image); Die!Die!Die!, Fire Power, Oblivion Song, Outcast, Stillwater (Image/Skybound)

Migliore pubblicazione giornalistica sul fumetto

Alter Ego, curato da Roy Thomas (TwoMorrows)

Back Issue, curato da Michael Eury (TwoMorrows)

The Comics Blog, di Michael Cavna e David Betancourt, https://www.washingtonpost.com/entertainment/comics/

The Comics Journal, curato da RJ Casey, Kristy Valenti e Gary Groth (Fantagraphics)

PanelxPanel magazine, curato da Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, PanelxPanel.com

Women Write About Comics, curato da Nola Pfau e Wendy Browne, www.WomenWriteAboutComics.com

Migliore saggio sul fumetto

American Daredevil: Comics, Communism, and the Battles of Lev Gleason, di Brett Dakin (Comic House/Lev Gleason)

Ditko Shrugged: The Uncompromising Life of the Artist Behind Spider-Man and the Rise of Marvel Comics, di David Currie (Hermes Press)

Drawing Fire: The Editorial Cartoons of Bill Mauldin, curato da Todd DePastino (Pritzker Military Museum & Library)

The History of EC Comics, di Grant Geissman (TASCHEN)

Invisible Men: The Trailblazing Black Artists of Comic Books, di Ken Quattro (Yoe Books/IDW)

Masters of British Comic Art, di David Roach (2000AD)

Migliore saggio accademico sul fumetto

Comic Art in Museums, curato da Kim A. Munson (University Press of Mississippi)

Comic Studies: A Guidebook, curato da Charles Hatfield e Bart Beaty (Rutgers University Press)

The Content of Our Caricature: African American Comic Art and Political Belonging, di Rebecca Wanzo (New York University Press)

Webcomics, di Sean Kleefeld (Bloomsbury)

Who Understands Comics: Questioning the Universality of Visual Language Comprehension, di Neil Cohn (Bloomsbury)

Migliore design

Chasin’ the Bird: Charlie Parker in California deluxe edition, design David Chisholm e Tyler Boss (Z2 Comics)

Dbury@50: The Complete Digital Doonesbury, di G.B. Trudeau, design di George Corsillo e Susan McCaslin(Andrews McMeel)

J & K, design di John Pham (Fantagraphics)

The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist, design di Adrian Tomine e Tracy Huron (Drawn & Quarterly)

Original Art: The Dan Clowes Studio Edition, design di Daniel Clowes (Fantagraphics)

Migliore fumetto digitale

Friday, di Ed Brubaker e Marcos Martin (Panel Syndicate)

Genius Animals? di Vali Chandrasekaran e Jun-Pierre Shiozawa, geniusanimals.net

Gentlemind, di Juan Díaz Canales, Teresa Valero e Antonio Lapone, traduzione di Jeremy Melloul (Europe Comics)

Promethee 13:13, e Andy Diggle e Shawn Martinbrough (comiXology Originals/Delcourt)

Olive, di Véro Cazot e Lucy Mazel, traduzione di Jessie Aufiery (Europe Comics)

Soon, di Thomas Cadène e Benjamin Adam, traduzione di Margaret Besser (Europe Comics)

Migliore webcomic

BFF, di Clément C. Fabre, Joseph Saffiedine e Thomas Cadène, traduzione di Emma Wilson, https://www.webtoonfactory.com/en/webtoons/114-bff-saison-1/

Crisis Zone, di Simon Hanselmann, https://www.instagram.com/simon.hanselmann/

DPS! Only, di Vel, https://tapas.io/series/dpsonly/info

Isle of Elsi, di Alec Longstreth, https://www.isleofelsi.com/comics/ioe4/page-208/

The Kiss Bet, di Ingrid Ochoa, https://www.webtoons.com/en/romance/the-kiss-bet/ep-1-the-kiss-bet/viewer?title_no=1617&episode_no=1

The Middle Age, di Steve Conley, middleagecomic.com

Come si vota?

La votazione per i premi si svolge online utilizzando un processo di voto in due fasi. Il primo passo è che i potenziali elettori facciano domanda tramite il form ufficiale. Dopo aver compilato il modulo, gli aventi diritto saranno indirizzati in una pagina di voto virtuale. Possono votare tutti i professionisti del settore dei fumetti e la scadenza è il 30 giugno. I risultati della votazione saranno annunciati a luglio in una cerimonia virtuale nell’ambito del Comic-Con@Home.