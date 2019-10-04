Tom's Hardware Italia
AK Informatica: fuori tutto sui notebook MSI!

Notebook gaming MSI in forte sconto per il fuori tutto su AK Informatica. In promozione modeli con schede grafiche GTX e RTX.

Oggi vi segnaliamo un’interessante promozione presente sullo store di AK Informatica. Il noto shop di informatica e accessori gaming ha infatti avviato una promozione che punta al fuori tutto dei notebook gaming di MSI. I prodotti sono diversi, e possono contare tutti sulle capacità grafiche di schede video quali la GTX 1050, la GTX 1060, la RTX 2060 e anche le ambitissime RTX 2070/2080. Il rapporto qualità/prezzo, unito all’affidabilità di AK, rende la promozione non solo interessante, ma anche decisamente conveniente! Diamo quindi un’occhiata a quelli che sono i prodotti in promozione:

N.B. Alcuni prodotti potrebbero risultarvi fuori disponibilità ma AK ci ha già garantito che tutti gli out of stock presenti sul sito in questo momento torneranno ben presto in vendita. Tenete quindi d’occhio le promozioni!

Notebook gaming con GTX 1050/1050 Ti

Notebook gaming con GTX 1060

Notebook gaming con GTX 1660 Ti

Notebook gaming con RTX 2060

Notebook gaming con RTX 2070/2080

di Tom's Hardware
venerdì 4 ottobre 2019 17:30

