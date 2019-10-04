AK Informatica: fuori tutto sui notebook MSI!
Oggi vi segnaliamo un’interessante promozione presente sullo store di AK Informatica. Il noto shop di informatica e accessori gaming ha infatti avviato una promozione che punta al fuori tutto dei notebook gaming di MSI. I prodotti sono diversi, e possono contare tutti sulle capacità grafiche di schede video quali la GTX 1050, la GTX 1060, la RTX 2060 e anche le ambitissime RTX 2070/2080. Il rapporto qualità/prezzo, unito all’affidabilità di AK, rende la promozione non solo interessante, ma anche decisamente conveniente! Diamo quindi un’occhiata a quelli che sono i prodotti in promozione:
N.B. Alcuni prodotti potrebbero risultarvi fuori disponibilità ma AK ci ha già garantito che tutti gli out of stock presenti sul sito in questo momento torneranno ben presto in vendita. Tenete quindi d’occhio le promozioni!
Notebook gaming con GTX 1050/1050 Ti
- MSI GL63 8RC 027IT da 15.6″ – i7-8750H | 999,00€ (
1.069,00€)
- MSI GF63 8RD da 15.6″ – i7-8750H | 1.099,00€ (
1.169,00€)
- MSI GF75 THIN 8RD 040IT da 17.3″ – I7-8750H | coming soon
Notebook gaming con GTX 1060
- MSI GP63 8RE 072IT Leopard da 15.6″ – i7-8750H | 1.249,00€ (
1.319,00€)
- MSI GE63 8RE 071IT Raider RGB da 15.6″ – i7-8750H | coming soon
Notebook gaming con GTX 1660 Ti
- MSI GL63 8SD 434IT da 15.6″ – i7 8750H | 1.448,99€ (
1.469,00€)
- MSI GL63 8SD da 15.6″ – i7-8750H | 1.499,00€ (
1.539,00€)
- MSI GS75 Stealth 9SD da 17.3 – i7-9750H | 1.899,00€ (
2.089,00€)
Notebook gaming con RTX 2060
- MSI GL63 8SE 056IT da 15.6″- i7-8750H | 1.549,00€ (
1.569,00€)
- MSI GE63 8SE 055IT Raider RGB da 15.6″ – i7-8750H | 1.599,01€ (
1.739,00€)
- MSI GE63 9SE 671IT Raider RGB da 15.6″ – i7-9750H | 1.649,00€ (
1.839,00€)
- MSI P65 Creator 9SE 620IT da 15.6″ – i7-9750H | 1.998,99€ (
2.089,00€)
- MSI P75 Creator 9SE 435IT da 17.3″ – i7-9750H | 2.049,00€ (
2.139,00€)
Notebook gaming con RTX 2070/2080
- MSI GT75 8SF 039IT Titan da 17.3″ – i7-8750H | 2.699,01€ (
2.789,00€)
- MSI GT75 8SG 038IT Titan da 17.3″ – i7-8750H | 3.199,00€ (
3.389,00€)
