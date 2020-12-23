EK-Classic Water Block raffredderà al meglio le vostre GeForce RTX 3080 e RTX 3090
Tramite un comunicato stampa, EK ha annunciato il lancio del nuovo waterblock EK-Classic, creato appositamente per le schede grafiche NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 e 3090 basate su design reference.
Il nuovo waterblock per GPU fa parte della gamma EK-Classic ed è stato progettato appositamente con una base in rame di 11,2mm abbastanza spessa per non causare problemi con i condensatori. Ciò offre il vantaggio di offrire un design pulito e una compatibilità maggiore senza sacrificare le prestazioni.
Il waterblock presenta ritagli aggiuntivi sulla base per ospitare header per ventole non standard e componenti PCB aggiuntivi. Inoltre, questo nuovo design consente di avvitare il terminale direttamente sulla piastra fredda in rame del blocco GPU, rendendolo più rigido e riducendo le possibilità di danneggiare il waterblock.
EK-Classic GPU Water Block RTX 3080/3090 D-RGB, proposto al prezzo di 133,18€, è compatibile con le schede grafiche NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 e 3090 basate sui processori grafici Ampere con design reference.
Ecco l’elenco completo:
- EMTEK GeForce RTX 3080 Black Edition OC
- Gainward GeForce RTX 3080 Phoenix
- Gainward GeForce RTX 3080 Phoenix GS
- Gainward GeForce RTX 3090 Phoenix
- Gainward GeForce RTX 3090 Phoenix GS
- GALAX GeForce RTX 3080 EX Gamer
- GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 EX Gamer
- GALAX GeForce RTX 3080 SG 10GB
- GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 SG 24GB
- KFA2 GeForce RTX 3080 EX Gamer
- KFA2 GeForce RTX 3090 EX Gamer
- KFA2 GeForce RTX 3080 SG 10GB
- KFA2 GeForce RTX 3090 SG 24GB
- KUROUTOSHIKOU GeForce RTX 3090 24GB GALAKURO (GG-RTX3090-E24GB/TP)
- Palit GeForce RTX 3080 GamingPro (NED3080019IA-132AA)
- Palit GeForce RTX 3080 GamingPro OC (NED3080S19IA-132AA)
- Palit GeForce RTX 3090 GamingPro (NED3090019SB-132BA)
- Palit GeForce RTX 3090 GamingPro OC (NED3090S19SB-132BA)
- PNY GeForce RTX 3080 10GB XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB Triple Fan Edition (VCG308010TFXPPB)
- PNY GeForce RTX 3090 24GB XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB Triple Fan Edition (VCG309024TFXPPB)
- PNY GeForce RTX 3090 OC XLR8 Gaming Epic-X RGB Triple Fan Edition (VCG309024TFXMPB)
EK-Classic GPU Water Block è compatibile con le più diffuse tecnologie di illuminazione RGB di tutti i principali produttori di schede madri ed è acquistabile nel negozio online EK e tramite la sue rete di rivenditori ufficiali.
Ridai vita al tuo PC con il bundle di ventole RGB Addressable ad alte prestazioni di DeepCool, acquistabile ora su Amazon.