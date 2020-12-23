Raffreddamento

EK-Classic Water Block raffredderà al meglio le vostre GeForce RTX 3080 e RTX 3090

Tramite un comunicato stampa, EK ha annunciato il lancio del nuovo waterblock EK-Classic, creato appositamente per le schede grafiche NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 e 3090 basate su design reference.

EK-Classic Water Block

Il nuovo waterblock per GPU fa parte della gamma EK-Classic ed è stato progettato appositamente con una base in rame di 11,2mm abbastanza spessa per non causare problemi con i condensatori. Ciò offre il vantaggio di offrire un design pulito e una compatibilità maggiore senza sacrificare le prestazioni.

Il waterblock presenta ritagli aggiuntivi sulla base per ospitare header per ventole non standard e componenti PCB aggiuntivi. Inoltre, questo nuovo design consente di avvitare il terminale direttamente sulla piastra fredda in rame del blocco GPU, rendendolo più rigido e riducendo le possibilità di danneggiare il waterblock.

EK-Classic Water Block

EK-Classic GPU Water Block RTX 3080/3090 D-RGB, proposto al prezzo di 133,18€, è compatibile con le schede grafiche NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 e 3090 basate sui processori grafici Ampere con design reference.

Ecco l’elenco completo:

  • EMTEK GeForce RTX 3080 Black Edition OC
  • Gainward GeForce RTX 3080 Phoenix
  • Gainward GeForce RTX 3080 Phoenix GS
  • Gainward GeForce RTX 3090 Phoenix
  • Gainward GeForce RTX 3090 Phoenix GS
  • GALAX GeForce RTX 3080 EX Gamer
  • GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 EX Gamer
  • GALAX GeForce RTX 3080 SG 10GB
  • GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 SG 24GB
  • KFA2 GeForce RTX 3080 EX Gamer
  • KFA2 GeForce RTX 3090 EX Gamer
  • KFA2 GeForce RTX 3080 SG 10GB
  • KFA2 GeForce RTX 3090 SG 24GB
  • KUROUTOSHIKOU GeForce RTX 3090 24GB GALAKURO (GG-RTX3090-E24GB/TP)
  • Palit GeForce RTX 3080 GamingPro (NED3080019IA-132AA)
  • Palit GeForce RTX 3080 GamingPro OC (NED3080S19IA-132AA)
  • Palit GeForce RTX 3090 GamingPro (NED3090019SB-132BA)
  • Palit GeForce RTX 3090 GamingPro OC (NED3090S19SB-132BA)
  • PNY GeForce RTX 3080 10GB XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB Triple Fan Edition (VCG308010TFXPPB)
  • PNY GeForce RTX 3090 24GB XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB Triple Fan Edition (VCG309024TFXPPB)
  • PNY GeForce RTX 3090 OC XLR8 Gaming Epic-X RGB Triple Fan Edition (VCG309024TFXMPB)

EK-Classic GPU Water Block è compatibile con le più diffuse tecnologie di illuminazione RGB di tutti i principali produttori di schede madri ed è acquistabile nel negozio online EK e tramite la sue rete di rivenditori ufficiali.

Ridai vita al tuo PC con il bundle di ventole RGB Addressable ad alte prestazioni di DeepCool, acquistabile ora su Amazon.

mercoledì 23 dicembre 2020 18:00

