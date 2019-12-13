The Game Awards 2019: ecco il Gioco dell’anno e tutti i vincitori

Finalmente è andata in onda la “Notte degli Oscar videoludici”. I The Game Awards 2019 erano fortemente attesi dai fan di tutto il mondo per i loro annunci speciali, che hanno saputo rallegrare la notte di noi italiani, ma ovviamente l’evento è stato seguito anche per scoprire quali sono stati i premiati di questo 2019. Le categorie erano molte, non solo il “Gioco dell’anno”: vediamo quindi quali sono tutti i vincitori, sezione per sezione.

Miglior “Game Direction”

Control (Remedy/505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)

Miglior “Narrativa”

A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo/Focus Home)

Control (Remedy/505)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

Miglior “Direzione Artistica”

Control (Remedy/505)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo)

Miglior “Performance”

Ashly Burch – Parvati Holcomb, The Outer Worlds

Courtney Hope – Jesse Faden, Control

Laura Bailey – Kait Diaz, Gears 5

Mads Mikkelsen – Cliff, Death Stranding

Matthew Porretta – Dr. Casper Darling, Control

Norman Reedus – Sam Porter Bridges, Death Stranding

Miglior “Gioco in prosecuzione”

Apex Legends (Respawn)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Miglior “Score/Musica”

Cadence of Hyrule (Brace Yourself Games/Nintendo)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)

Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)

Miglior “Audio Design”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Control (Remedy/505)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)

Games for Impact

Concrete Genie (Pixelopus/SIE)

Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

Kind Words (Popcannibal)

Life is Strange 2 (Dontnod/Square Enix)

Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games/EA)

Miglior “Gioco indipendente”

Baba Is You (Hempuli)

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Katana ZERO (Askiisoft/Devoler)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)

Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

Miglior “Gioco Mobile”

Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)

GRINDSTONE (Capybara Games)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)

Sky: Children of Light (Thatgamecompany)

What the Golf? (Tribland)

Miglior “Supporto alla Community”

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Miglior “Gioco per VR/AR”

Asgard’s Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)

Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio/SIE)

Beat Saber (Beat Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games)

Miglior “Action Game”

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Astral Chain (Platinum Games/Nintendo)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom/Capcom)

Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

Metro Exodus (4A Games/Deep Silver)

Miglior “Action/Adventure Game”

Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)

Control (Remedy/505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)

Miglior “GDR”

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

Miglior “Picchiaduro”

Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo)

Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)

Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm/WBIE)

Samurai Showdown (SNK/Athlon)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)

Miglior “Gioco per famiglie”

Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo)

Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)

Yoshi’s Crafted World (Good-Feel/Nintendo)

Miglior “Gioco strategico”

Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Triumph Studios/Paradox)

Anno 1800 (Blue Byte/Ubisoft)

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo)

Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly/Sega)

Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment/Kalypso Media)

Wargroove (Chucklefish)

Miglior “Gioco sportivo”

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox/Activision)

DiRT Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)

eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES Productions/Konami)

F1 2019 (Codemasters)

FIFA 20 (EA Sports)

Miglior “Gioco multigiocatore”

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Tetris 99 (Arika/Nintendo)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

“Fresh Indie Game” Presentato da Subway

ZA/UM -Disco Elysium

Nomada Studio -Gris

DeadToast Entertainment -My Friend Pedro

Mobius Digital -Outer Wilds

Mega Crit -Slay the Spire

House House -Untitled Goose Game

“Content Creator Award”

Courage – Jack Dunlop

Dr. Lupo – Benjamin Lupo

Ewok – Soleil Wheeler

Grefg – David Martínez

Shroud – Michael Grzesiek

Miglior “Esports Game”

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

DOTA 2 (Valve)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Overwatch (Blizzard)

Miglior “Esports Player”

Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)

Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)

Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)

Oleksandr ‘S1mple’ Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CSGO)

Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)

Miglior “Esports Team”

Astralis (CS:GO)

G2 Esports (LOL)

OG (DOTA2)

San Francisco Shock (OWL)

Team Liquid (CS:GO)

Miglior “Evento Esports”

2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals

EVO 2019

Fortnite World Cup

IEM Katowice 2019

League of Legends World Championship 2019

The International 2019

Miglior “Esports Coach”

Eric ‘adreN’ Hoag (Team Liquid, CS:GO)

Nu-ri ‘Cain’ Jang (Team Liquid, LOL)

Fabian ‘GrabbZ’ Lohmann (G2 Esports, LOL)

Kim ‘Kkoma’ Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, LOL)

Titouan ‘Sockshka’ Merloz (OG, DOTA2)

Danny ‘Zonic’ Sørensen (Astralis, CSGO)

Miglior “Esports Host”

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Paul “Redeye” Chaloner

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang

E infine, per quanto riguarda il premio più atteso della serata. Il vincitore del premio “Gioco dell’anno” è:

Control (Remedy/505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai-Namco/Sora/Nintendo)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

Diteci, cosa ne pensate di queste premiazioni? Le condividete?