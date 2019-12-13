Giochi PC

The Game Awards 2019: ecco il Gioco dell’anno e tutti i vincitori

Finalmente è andata in onda la “Notte degli Oscar videoludici”. I The Game Awards 2019 erano fortemente attesi dai fan di tutto il mondo per i loro annunci speciali, che hanno saputo rallegrare la notte di noi italiani, ma ovviamente l’evento è stato seguito anche per scoprire quali sono stati i premiati di questo 2019. Le categorie erano molte, non solo il “Gioco dell’anno”: vediamo quindi quali sono tutti i vincitori, sezione per sezione.

Miglior “Game Direction”

  • Control (Remedy/505 Games)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)

Miglior “Narrativa”

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo/Focus Home)
  • Control (Remedy/505)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
  • The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

Miglior “Direzione Artistica”

  • Control (Remedy/505)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo)

Miglior “Performance”

  • Ashly Burch – Parvati Holcomb, The Outer Worlds
  • Courtney Hope – Jesse Faden, Control
  • Laura Bailey – Kait Diaz, Gears 5
  • Mads Mikkelsen – Cliff, Death Stranding
  • Matthew Porretta – Dr. Casper Darling, Control
  • Norman Reedus – Sam Porter Bridges, Death Stranding

Miglior “Gioco in prosecuzione”

  • Apex Legends (Respawn)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Miglior “Score/Musica”

  • Cadence of Hyrule (Brace Yourself Games/Nintendo)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
  • Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)

Miglior “Audio Design”

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
  • Control (Remedy/505)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)

Games for Impact

  • Concrete Genie (Pixelopus/SIE)
  • Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
  • Kind Words (Popcannibal)
  • Life is Strange 2 (Dontnod/Square Enix)
  • Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games/EA)

Miglior “Gioco indipendente”

  • Baba Is You (Hempuli)
  • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
  • Katana ZERO (Askiisoft/Devoler)
  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)
  • Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

Miglior “Gioco Mobile”

  • Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)
  • GRINDSTONE (Capybara Games)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)
  • Sky: Children of Light (Thatgamecompany)
  • What the Golf? (Tribland)

Miglior “Supporto alla Community”

  • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Miglior “Gioco per VR/AR”

  • Asgard’s Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)
  • Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio/SIE)
  • Beat Saber (Beat Games)
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
  • Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games)

Miglior “Action Game”

  • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
  • Astral Chain (Platinum Games/Nintendo)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
  • Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom/Capcom)
  • Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Metro Exodus (4A Games/Deep Silver)

Miglior “Action/Adventure Game”

  • Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)
  • Control (Remedy/505 Games)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)

Miglior “GDR”

  • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)
  • The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

Miglior “Picchiaduro”

  • Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo)
  • Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)
  • Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm/WBIE)
  • Samurai Showdown (SNK/Athlon)
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)

Miglior “Gioco per famiglie”

  • Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo)
  • Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)
  • Yoshi’s Crafted World (Good-Feel/Nintendo)

Miglior “Gioco strategico”

  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Triumph Studios/Paradox)
  • Anno 1800 (Blue Byte/Ubisoft)
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo)
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly/Sega)
  • Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment/Kalypso Media)
  • Wargroove (Chucklefish)

Miglior “Gioco sportivo”

  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox/Activision)
  • DiRT Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)
  • eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES Productions/Konami)
  • F1 2019 (Codemasters)
  • FIFA 20 (EA Sports)

Miglior “Gioco multigiocatore”

  • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
  • Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
  • Tetris 99 (Arika/Nintendo)
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

“Fresh Indie Game” Presentato da Subway

  • ZA/UM -Disco Elysium
  • Nomada Studio -Gris
  • DeadToast Entertainment -My Friend Pedro
  • Mobius Digital -Outer Wilds
  • Mega Crit -Slay the Spire
  • House House -Untitled Goose Game

“Content Creator Award”

  • Courage – Jack Dunlop
  • Dr. Lupo – Benjamin Lupo
  • Ewok – Soleil Wheeler
  • Grefg – David Martínez
  • Shroud – Michael Grzesiek

Miglior “Esports Game”

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
  • DOTA 2 (Valve)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • League of Legends (Riot Games)
  • Overwatch (Blizzard)

Miglior “Esports Player”

  • Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)
  • Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)
  • Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
  • Oleksandr ‘S1mple’ Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CSGO)
  • Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)

Miglior “Esports Team”

  • Astralis (CS:GO)
  • G2 Esports (LOL)
  • OG (DOTA2)
  • San Francisco Shock (OWL)
  • Team Liquid (CS:GO)

Miglior “Evento Esports”

  • 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
  • EVO 2019
  • Fortnite World Cup
  • IEM Katowice 2019
  • League of Legends World Championship 2019
  • The International 2019

Miglior “Esports Coach”

  • Eric ‘adreN’ Hoag (Team Liquid, CS:GO)
  • Nu-ri ‘Cain’ Jang (Team Liquid, LOL)
  • Fabian ‘GrabbZ’ Lohmann (G2 Esports, LOL)
  • Kim ‘Kkoma’ Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, LOL)
  • Titouan ‘Sockshka’ Merloz (OG, DOTA2)
  • Danny ‘Zonic’ Sørensen (Astralis, CSGO)

Miglior “Esports Host”

  • Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
  • Alex “Machine” Richardson
  • Paul “Redeye” Chaloner
  • Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
  • Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang
the game awards 2019

E infine, per quanto riguarda il premio più atteso della serata. Il vincitore del premio “Gioco dell’anno” è:

  • Control (Remedy/505 Games)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai-Namco/Sora/Nintendo)
  • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
  • The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

Diteci, cosa ne pensate di queste premiazioni? Le condividete?

di Nicola Armondi
venerdì 13 dicembre 2019 5:43

