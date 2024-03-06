Xbox Partner Showcase, recap completo dell'evento

Oggi, 6 marzo, si è tenuto l'Xbox Showcase, un evento digitale dalla durata di circa 30 minuti dove sono stati mostrati titoli di terze parti in arrivo nei prossimi mesi su Xbox, PC e GamePass. Se non avete potuto vedere l'evento non preoccupatevi, perché di seguito troverete un recap completo, con tutti i trailer che sono stati mostrati.
Unknown 9: Awakening (trailer gameplay)
Sleight of Hand (trailer d'annuncio)
The Alters (trailer gameplay)
Creatures of Ava (trailer d'annuncio)
Roblox ft. Chucky (trailer espansione)
Final Fantasy XVI - annuncio data di uscita 21 marzo 2024
The Sinking City 2 (trailer d'annuncio)
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Legends of the Zone Trilogy (trailer d'annuncio) - disponibile da OGGI
Monster Jam Showdown (trailer d'annuncio)
Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass
The First Berserker Khazan (trailer gameplay)
Tales of Kenzera: Zau (trailer gameplay)
Frostpunk 2 (trailer d'annuncio) - 25 luglio
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (trailer gameplay)