The Samsung Q60D is sub-par for home theater use. Its biggest strength is its low amount of stutter, due to the TV's slow response time. Aside from that, it doesn't really impress visually. Its black levels are poor due to the lack of a local dimming feature, so most scenes look washed out, even with its impressive black uniformity. The TV is dim in HDR, so highlights don't pop, which, combined with the TV's poor black levels, leads to an underwhelming viewing experience. Its color volume is passable, but it's not accurate in HDR, so purists won't be satisfied. It has poor low-quality content smoothing, so low-bitrate streams have noticeable artifacts, although it does upscale SD content quite well, so your DVDs look clear enough. It removes judder from 24p sources, but it doesn't remove 24p judder from 60Hz sources like cable boxes. It also doesn't support Dolby Vision HDR or passthrough DTS audio formats.

