Gen Con 2019, ENnie Awards: Chaosium Inc. e Il Richiamo di Cthulhu fanno incetta di premi

Categorie e vincitori degli ENnie Awards 2019, assegnati durante la fiera Gen Con: Chaosium Inc. e i Miti di Cthulhu protagonisti della competizione.

Gli ENnie Awards sono un premio annuale assegnato ai giochi di ruolo e ai loro editori, nato nel 2001 e . Dal 2002 il premio è assegnato durante la convention Gen Con e il 2019 non fa eccezione.

Dando un’occhiata ai vincitori nelle varie categorie degli ENnie Awards di quest’anno, salta subito all’occhio come il 2019 sia l’anno dei Miti di Cthulhu, con Chaosium Inc. e i suoi partner che sbancano letteralmente la competizione aggiudicandosi una montagna di premi, anche con prodotti non legati alla linea de Il Richiamo di Cthulhu.

Chaosium Inc., inoltre, fa suo anche il premio come “Migliore Editore scelto dagli appassionati”.

Di seguito l’elenco delle categorie e dei vari vincitori degli ENnie Awards 2019.

Categorie e vincitori

Best Adventure

GOLD: Masks of Nyarlathotep (Chaosium Inc.)

SILVER: Mothership: Dead Planet (Tuesday Knight Games)

Best Aid/Accessory – Digital

GOLD: World Anvil Grandmaster Tier Worldbuilding & Campaign Management Platform

SILVER: DUNGEONFOG—Online Map Maker & Authoring Tool

Best Aid/Accessory – Non-Digital

GOLD: Masks of Nyarlathotep Gamer Prop Set (H.P. Lovecraft Historical Society)

SILVER: Dwarven Forge’s Dungeon of Doom Modular Terrain (Dwarven Forge)

Best Art, Cover

GOLD: Call of Cthulhu – Terror Australis 2E (Chaosium Inc.)

SILVER: KULT: Divinity Lost, 4th Edition (Helmgast AB)

Best Art, Interior

GOLD: RuneQuest: Roleplaying in Glorantha Slipcase (Chaosium Inc.)

SILVER: Symbaroum Monster Codex (Free League Publishing)

Best Cartography

GOLD: Forbidden Lands (Free League Publishing)

SILVER: A New Map of Hot Springs Island (Swordfish Islands)

Best Electronic Book

GOLD: Sly Flourish’s Return of the Lazy Dungeon Master (Last Word Audio)

SILVER: Fear’s Sharp Little Needles (Stygian Fox Publishing)

Best Family Game / Product

GOLD: Kids on Bikes (Renegade Game Studios/Hunters Entertainment)

SILVER: Dinosaur Princesses (Ardens Ludere)

Best Free Game / Product

GOLD: Ironsworn (Shawn Tomkin)

SILVER: The Ultraviolet Grasslands (Hydra Cooperative)

Best Game

GOLD: Mothership: Player’s Survival Guide (Tuesday Knight Games)

SILVER: Dialect: A Game about Language and How it Dies (Thorny Games)

Best Layout and Design

GOLD: Symbaroum Monster Codex (Free League Publishing)

SILVER: The Black Hack 2nd Edition (Squarehex)

Best Monster/Adversary

GOLD: Sandy Petersen’s Cthulhu Mythos for 5E (Petersen Games)

SILVER: Creature Codex for 5th Edition (Kobold Press)

Best Online Content

GOLD: Seth Skorkowsky

SILVER: The Alexandrian

Best Organized Play

GOLD: Cypher Play Numenera Season 18-2: Building Amber (Monte Cook Games)

SILVER: Minsc and Boo’s Guide to Stuff and Things (Greg Marks)

Best Podcast

GOLD: Ken and Robin Talk About Stuff

SILVER: Red Moon Roleplaying

Best Production Values

GOLD: Forbidden Lands (Free League Publishing)

SILVER: Invisible Sun Black Box (Monte Cook Games)

Best RPG Related Product

GOLD: Dark Adventure Radio Theatre: Masks of Nyarlathotep (H.P. Lovecraft Historical Society)

SILVER: Miskatonic University: Restricted Collection (Chaosium Inc.)

Best Rules

GOLD: Call of Cthulhu Starter Set (Chaosium Inc.)

SILVER: Forbidden Lands (Free League Publishing)

Best Setting

GOLD: The Fall of DELTA GREEN (Pelgrane Press)

SILVER: Call of Cthulhu – Terror Australis 2e (Chaosium Inc.)

Best Supplement

GOLD: The Glorantha Sourcebook (Chaosium Inc.)

SILVER: The 7th Ed. Guide to Cthulhu Invictus (Golden Goblin Press)

Best Writing

GOLD: Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay Core Rulebook (Cubicle Seven)

SILVER: KULT: Divinity Lost, 4th Edition (Helmgast AB)

Product of the Year

GOLD: Masks of Nyarlathotep Gamer Prop Set (H.P. Lovecraft Historical Society)

SILVER: Forbidden Lands (Free League Publishing)

Fan’s Choice, Best Publisher

Chaosium Inc.

Judges’ Spotlight Award

The Stygian Library (Dying Stylishly Games)

Archives of the Sky (Aaron A. Reed)

Sigmata: This Signal Kills Fascists (Land of NOP LLC)

plot ARMOR (Mostly Harmless Games)

The Elephant & Macaw Banner: Player’s Guide (Porcupine Publishing)