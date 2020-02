eSport e scacchi sono un successo inaspettato

View this post on Instagram

“Alexandra Botez was sitting in her apartment on a recent Friday in front of three computer monitors, a webcam and a microphone — and losing at chess. … ‘Let's hope we can flag this guy,” she said, meaning that her opponent would run out of time. He did not, and she ended up checkmated.’ LOL, I may have been too honest in this interview. But truly I’m ecstatic that NBC brought some mainstream coverage to the online chess streaming world!