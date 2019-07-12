Tom's Hardware Italia
PC Engine Mini: prezzo, giochi e data di uscita della versione europea

Il PC Engine Mini arriverà la prossima primavera: ecco la data esatta, la lista dei giochi e il prezzo delle versione europea della macchina da gioco.

Konami ha annunciato che il PC Engine Mini (o per meglio dire PC Engine CoreGrafx Mini, questo il nome europeo) sarà disponibile in Europa a partire dal 19 marzo 2020 esclusivamente su Amazon al prezzo di 89.99 euro.

Se si è abbonati Prime sarà possibile prenotare la propria copia il 15 luglio, ovvero il primo giorno dell’Amazon Prime Day 2019. Non è però chiaro quando sarà possibile preordinare se non si è abbonati.

Inoltre, sono stati svelati i giochi che saranno inclusi nel PC Engine Mini. Ecco la lista completa dei giochi della versione europea e statunitense:

  • Air Zonk (1992)
  • Alien Crush (1989)
  • Blazing Lasers (1989)
  • Bomberman ’93 (1993)
  • Bonk’s Revenge (1991)
  • Cadash (1991)
  • Chrew-Man-Fu (1990)
  • Dungeon Explorer (1989)
  • J.J. & Jeff (1990)
  • Lords of Thunder (1993)
  • Military Madness (1990)
  • Moto Roader (1989)
  • Neutopia (1990)
  • Neutopia II (1992)
  • New Adventure Island (1992)
  • Ninja Spirit (1990)
  • Parasol Stars (1991)
  • Power Golf (1989)
  • Psychosis (1990)
  • R-Type (1989)
  • Soldier Blade (1992)
  • Space Harrier (1990)
  • Victory Run (1989)
  • Ys Book I & II (1990)
  • Akumajou Dracula X Chi no Rondo (1993)
  • Aldynes (1991)
  • Appare! Gateball (1988)
  • Bomberman ’94 (1993)
  • Bomberman Panic Bomber (1994)
  • Chou Aniki (1992)
  • Daimakaimura (1990)
  • Dungeon Explorer (1989)
  • Fantasy Zone (1988)
  • Ginga Fukei Densetsu Sapphire (1995)
  • Gradius (1991)
  • Gradius II Gofer no Yabou (1992)
  • Jaseiken Necromancer (1988)
  • The Kung Fu (1987)
  • Nectaris (1989)
  • Neutopia (1989)
  • Neutopia II (1991)
  • Ninja Ryuukenden (1992)
  • PC Genjin (1989)
  • Salamander (1991)
  • Snatcher (1992)
  • Star Parodier (1992)
  • Super Darius (1990)
  • Super Momotaro Dentetsu II (1991)
  • Super Star Soldier (1990)
  • Ys I & II (1989)
PC Engine Mini
Se invece siete interessati alla versione giapponese, ecco quali sono i giochi inclusi:

Diteci, cosa ne pensate del PC Engine Mini? I titoli e il prezzo vi sembrano adeguati?

di Nicola Armondi
venerdì 12 luglio 2019 15:59

