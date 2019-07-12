PC Engine Mini: prezzo, giochi e data di uscita della versione europea
Konami ha annunciato che il PC Engine Mini (o per meglio dire PC Engine CoreGrafx Mini, questo il nome europeo) sarà disponibile in Europa a partire dal 19 marzo 2020 esclusivamente su Amazon al prezzo di 89.99 euro.
Se si è abbonati Prime sarà possibile prenotare la propria copia il 15 luglio, ovvero il primo giorno dell’Amazon Prime Day 2019. Non è però chiaro quando sarà possibile preordinare se non si è abbonati.
Inoltre, sono stati svelati i giochi che saranno inclusi nel PC Engine Mini. Ecco la lista completa dei giochi della versione europea e statunitense:
- Air Zonk (1992)
- Alien Crush (1989)
- Blazing Lasers (1989)
- Bomberman ’93 (1993)
- Bonk’s Revenge (1991)
- Cadash (1991)
- Chrew-Man-Fu (1990)
- Dungeon Explorer (1989)
- J.J. & Jeff (1990)
- Lords of Thunder (1993)
- Military Madness (1990)
- Moto Roader (1989)
- Neutopia (1990)
- Neutopia II (1992)
- New Adventure Island (1992)
- Ninja Spirit (1990)
- Parasol Stars (1991)
- Power Golf (1989)
- Psychosis (1990)
- R-Type (1989)
- Soldier Blade (1992)
- Space Harrier (1990)
- Victory Run (1989)
- Ys Book I & II (1990)
- Akumajou Dracula X Chi no Rondo (1993)
- Aldynes (1991)
- Appare! Gateball (1988)
- Bomberman ’94 (1993)
- Bomberman Panic Bomber (1994)
- Chou Aniki (1992)
- Daimakaimura (1990)
- Dungeon Explorer (1989)
- Fantasy Zone (1988)
- Ginga Fukei Densetsu Sapphire (1995)
- Gradius (1991)
- Gradius II Gofer no Yabou (1992)
- Jaseiken Necromancer (1988)
- The Kung Fu (1987)
- Nectaris (1989)
- Neutopia (1989)
- Neutopia II (1991)
- Ninja Ryuukenden (1992)
- PC Genjin (1989)
- Salamander (1991)
- Snatcher (1992)
- Star Parodier (1992)
- Super Darius (1990)
- Super Momotaro Dentetsu II (1991)
- Super Star Soldier (1990)
- Ys I & II (1989)
Se invece siete interessati alla versione giapponese, ecco quali sono i giochi inclusi:
- Air Zonk (1992)
- Alien Crush (1989)
- Blazing Lasers (1989)
- Bomberman ’93 (1993)
- Bonk’s Revenge (1991)
- Cadash (1991)
- Chrew-Man-Fu (1990)
- Dungeon Explorer (1989)
- J.J. & Jeff (1990)
- Lords of Thunder (1993)
- Military Madness (1990)
- Moto Roader (1989)
- Neutopia (1990)
- Neutopia II (1992)
- New Adventure Island (1992)
- Ninja Spirit (1990)
- Parasol Stars (1991)Power Golf (1989)
- Psychosis (1990)
- R-Type (1989)
- Soldier Blade (1992)
- Space Harrier (1990)
- Victory Run (1989)
- Ys Book I & II (1990)
- Akumajou Dracula X Chi no Rondo (1993)
- Aldynes (1991)
- Appare! Gateball (1988)
- Bomberman ’94 (1993)
- Bomberman Panic Bomber (1994)
- Chou Aniki (1992)
- Daimakaimura (1990)
- Dungeon Explorer (1989)
- Fantasy Zone (1988)
- Ginga Fukei Densetsu Sapphire (1995)
- Gradius (1991)
- Gradius II: Gofer no Yabou (1992)
- Jaseiken Necromancer (1988)
- The Kung Fu (1987)
- Nectaris (1989)
- Neutopia (1989)
- Neutopia II (1991)
- Ninja Ryuukenden (1992)
- PC Genjin (1989)
- Snatcher (1992)
- Star Parodier (1992)
- Super Darius (1990)
- Super Momotaro Dentetsu II (1991)
- Super Star Soldier (1990)
- Tokimeki Memorial (1994)
- Ys I & II (1989)
Diteci, cosa ne pensate del PC Engine Mini? I titoli e il prezzo vi sembrano adeguati?