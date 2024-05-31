Logo Tom's Hardware

State of Play PlayStation, recap completo dell'evento

In questo articolo trovate un recap completo con tutti i trailer e giochi mostrati durante lo State of Play di PlayStation del 30 maggio 2024.

Questa sera, l'ultimo evento State of Play di PlayStation ha offerto una panoramica esaustiva delle novità in arrivo su PS5 e PS VR2 nel corso del 2024. Con una combinazione di nuovi annunci e aggiornamenti su giochi molto attesi, la diretta ha catturato l'attenzione dei fan di tutto il mondo, ma se ve la siete persa nessun problema: di seguito trovate un recap completo con tutti i trailer e giochi mostrati.

Concord

God of War Ragnarok - Versione PC

Dynasty Warriors

Infinity Nikki

Ballad of Antara

Skydance's BEHEMOTH (PS VR2)

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Marvel Rivals - Versione console

Where Winds Meet

Until Dawn Remake

Path of Exile 2

Silent Hill 2 Remake

Monster Hunter: Wilds

Astrobot 

