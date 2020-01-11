PlayStation 4

DICE Awards 2020, Control e Death Stranding ottengono otto nomination

di Luca Salerno |

La 23/esima edizione dei DICE Awards si terrà il prossimo 13 febbraio a Las Vegas e come ogni anno verranno assegnati i premi ai migliori giochi dell’anno precedente per le diverse categorie da miglior titolo dell’anno in assoluto sino ai premi per i differenti generi videoludici come ad esempio azione, avventura e gioco di ruolo. Altri riconoscimenti, invece, riguarderanno particolari risultati raggiunti dai singoli titoli pubblicati nel corso del 2019.

Come già accaduto in occasione di altri premi come i The Game Awards, che si sono tenuti a dicembre, e i premi Game Developers Choice Awards, previsti invece a marzo, Control e Death Stranding sono tra i candidati principali anche dei DICE Awards. I titoli di Remedy e Kojima Productions, infatti, hanno ottenuto ben otto nomination in differenti categorie, prima fra tutte quella di miglior gioco dell’anno insieme a Outer Wilds, Untitled Goose Game e Disco Elysium con questi ultimi due che sono candidati anche nella categoria Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game insieme ad altri titoli indipendenti come A Short Hike, Sayonara Wild Hearts e What the Golf?.

Control
Le candidature ai premi dell’edizione 2020 dei DICE Awards sono in tutto 65 e riguardano anche titoli come Resident Evil 2 (Adventure Game of the Year), l’espansione Final Fantasy XIV Shadowbringers (Role-Playing Game of the Year) e Call of Duty Modern Warfare (Online Game of the Year)

I DICE Awards (conosciuti in passato anche come Interactive Achievement Awards) sono i premi che vengono consegnati dall’Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS). Si tratta dell’organizzazione americana no-profit che riunisce i professionisti del settore dell’industria videoludica e quindi i riconoscimenti vengono assegnati da esperti del settore. La prima edizione risale al 1997 quando a essere nominato Game of the Year fu GoldenEye 007 di Rare per Nintendo 64. Di seguito trovate la lista completa delle nomination per i premi riferiti al 2019.

 Game of the Year

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Disco Elysium
  • Outer Wilds
  • Untitled Goose Game

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Days Gone
  • Death Stranding
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Concrete Genie
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Resident Evil 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • Control (Jess Faden)
  • Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)
  • Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez)
  • Untitled Goose Game (The Goose)

 Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • Arise: A Simple Story
  • Control
  • Erica
  • Golem
  • Mortal Kombat 11

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Death Stranding
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts

Outstanding Achievement in Story

  • Control
  • Disco Elysium
  • Outer Wilds
  • Telling Lies
  • The Outer Worlds

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  •  Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Concrete Genie
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Metro Exodus

Action Game of the Year

  •  Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Control
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Gears 5
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Adventure Game of the Year

  • Death Stranding
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Family Game of the Year

  • A Short Hike
  • DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2
  • Ring Fit Adventure
  • Super Mario Maker 2
  • Yoshi’s Crafted World

Fighting Game of the Year

  •  Dead or Alive 6
  • Jump Force
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Samurai Shodown

Racing Game of the Year

  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
  • DiRT Rally 2.0
  • F1 2019
  • Mario Kart Tour
  • Trials Rising

Role-Playing Game of the Year

  • Disco Elysium
  • Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers
  • Kingdom Hearts III
  • Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield
  • The Outer Worlds

Sports Game of the Year

  • FIFA 20
  • Madden NFL 20
  • MLB The Show 19
  • NBA 2k20
  • NHL 20

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

  • Anno 1800
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  • Oxygen Not Included
  • Slay The Spire
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

  •  Asgard’s Wrath
  • Blood & Truth
  • Pistol Whip
  • Stormland
  • Westworld Awakening

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

  • Asgard’s Wrath
  • Blood & Truth
  • Pistol Whip
  • The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets
  • Trover Saves the Universe

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

  • A Short Hike
  • Disco Elysium
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Untitled Goose Game
  • WHAT THE GOLF?

Portable Game of the Year

  •  Call of Duty: Mobile
  • GRINDSTONE
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sky: Children of the Light
  • WHAT THE GOLF?

Online Game of the Year  

  • Apex Legends
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
  • TETRIS 99
  • Wargroove

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • Baba is You
  • Disco Elysium
  • Outer Wilds
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Slay the Spire

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • A Short Hike
  • Control
  • Disco Elysium
  • Outer Wilds
  • Untitled Goose Game

