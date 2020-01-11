DICE Awards 2020, Control e Death Stranding ottengono otto nomination

La 23/esima edizione dei DICE Awards si terrà il prossimo 13 febbraio a Las Vegas e come ogni anno verranno assegnati i premi ai migliori giochi dell’anno precedente per le diverse categorie da miglior titolo dell’anno in assoluto sino ai premi per i differenti generi videoludici come ad esempio azione, avventura e gioco di ruolo. Altri riconoscimenti, invece, riguarderanno particolari risultati raggiunti dai singoli titoli pubblicati nel corso del 2019.

Come già accaduto in occasione di altri premi come i The Game Awards, che si sono tenuti a dicembre, e i premi Game Developers Choice Awards, previsti invece a marzo, Control e Death Stranding sono tra i candidati principali anche dei DICE Awards. I titoli di Remedy e Kojima Productions, infatti, hanno ottenuto ben otto nomination in differenti categorie, prima fra tutte quella di miglior gioco dell’anno insieme a Outer Wilds, Untitled Goose Game e Disco Elysium con questi ultimi due che sono candidati anche nella categoria Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game insieme ad altri titoli indipendenti come A Short Hike, Sayonara Wild Hearts e What the Golf?.

Le candidature ai premi dell’edizione 2020 dei DICE Awards sono in tutto 65 e riguardano anche titoli come Resident Evil 2 (Adventure Game of the Year), l’espansione Final Fantasy XIV Shadowbringers (Role-Playing Game of the Year) e Call of Duty Modern Warfare (Online Game of the Year).

I DICE Awards (conosciuti in passato anche come Interactive Achievement Awards) sono i premi che vengono consegnati dall’Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS). Si tratta dell’organizzazione americana no-profit che riunisce i professionisti del settore dell’industria videoludica e quindi i riconoscimenti vengono assegnati da esperti del settore. La prima edizione risale al 1997 quando a essere nominato Game of the Year fu GoldenEye 007 di Rare per Nintendo 64. Di seguito trovate la lista completa delle nomination per i premi riferiti al 2019.

Game of the Year

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Days Gone

Death Stranding

Devil May Cry 5

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Concrete Genie

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Control (Jess Faden)

Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)

Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez)

Untitled Goose Game (The Goose)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Arise: A Simple Story

Control

Erica

Golem

Mortal Kombat 11

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Death Stranding

Mortal Kombat 11

Resident Evil 2

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Control

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Telling Lies

The Outer Worlds

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Concrete Genie

Control

Death Stranding

Metro Exodus

Action Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Devil May Cry 5

Gears 5

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Adventure Game of the Year

Death Stranding

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Resident Evil 2

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Family Game of the Year

A Short Hike

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2

Ring Fit Adventure

Super Mario Maker 2

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Fighting Game of the Year

Dead or Alive 6

Jump Force

Mortal Kombat 11

Samurai Shodown

Racing Game of the Year

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

DiRT Rally 2.0

F1 2019

Mario Kart Tour

Trials Rising

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Disco Elysium

Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers

Kingdom Hearts III

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield

The Outer Worlds

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 20

Madden NFL 20

MLB The Show 19

NBA 2k20

NHL 20

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Anno 1800

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Oxygen Not Included

Slay The Spire

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Asgard’s Wrath

Blood & Truth

Pistol Whip

Stormland

Westworld Awakening

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Asgard’s Wrath

Blood & Truth

Pistol Whip

The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets

Trover Saves the Universe

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

A Short Hike

Disco Elysium

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Untitled Goose Game

WHAT THE GOLF?

Portable Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Mobile

GRINDSTONE

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sky: Children of the Light

WHAT THE GOLF?

Online Game of the Year

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

TETRIS 99

Wargroove

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Baba is You

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Slay the Spire

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

A Short Hike

Control

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game