DICE Awards 2020, Control e Death Stranding ottengono otto nomination
La 23/esima edizione dei DICE Awards si terrà il prossimo 13 febbraio a Las Vegas e come ogni anno verranno assegnati i premi ai migliori giochi dell’anno precedente per le diverse categorie da miglior titolo dell’anno in assoluto sino ai premi per i differenti generi videoludici come ad esempio azione, avventura e gioco di ruolo. Altri riconoscimenti, invece, riguarderanno particolari risultati raggiunti dai singoli titoli pubblicati nel corso del 2019.
Come già accaduto in occasione di altri premi come i The Game Awards, che si sono tenuti a dicembre, e i premi Game Developers Choice Awards, previsti invece a marzo, Control e Death Stranding sono tra i candidati principali anche dei DICE Awards. I titoli di Remedy e Kojima Productions, infatti, hanno ottenuto ben otto nomination in differenti categorie, prima fra tutte quella di miglior gioco dell’anno insieme a Outer Wilds, Untitled Goose Game e Disco Elysium con questi ultimi due che sono candidati anche nella categoria Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game insieme ad altri titoli indipendenti come A Short Hike, Sayonara Wild Hearts e What the Golf?.
Le candidature ai premi dell’edizione 2020 dei DICE Awards sono in tutto 65 e riguardano anche titoli come Resident Evil 2 (Adventure Game of the Year), l’espansione Final Fantasy XIV Shadowbringers (Role-Playing Game of the Year) e Call of Duty Modern Warfare (Online Game of the Year).
I DICE Awards (conosciuti in passato anche come Interactive Achievement Awards) sono i premi che vengono consegnati dall’Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS). Si tratta dell’organizzazione americana no-profit che riunisce i professionisti del settore dell’industria videoludica e quindi i riconoscimenti vengono assegnati da esperti del settore. La prima edizione risale al 1997 quando a essere nominato Game of the Year fu GoldenEye 007 di Rare per Nintendo 64. Di seguito trovate la lista completa delle nomination per i premi riferiti al 2019.
Game of the Year
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Days Gone
- Death Stranding
- Devil May Cry 5
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Concrete Genie
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Control (Jess Faden)
- Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)
- Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez)
- Untitled Goose Game (The Goose)
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Arise: A Simple Story
- Control
- Erica
- Golem
- Mortal Kombat 11
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Death Stranding
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Resident Evil 2
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Telling Lies
- The Outer Worlds
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Concrete Genie
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Metro Exodus
Action Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Devil May Cry 5
- Gears 5
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Adventure Game of the Year
- Death Stranding
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Resident Evil 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Family Game of the Year
- A Short Hike
- DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Yoshi’s Crafted World
Fighting Game of the Year
- Dead or Alive 6
- Jump Force
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Samurai Shodown
Racing Game of the Year
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- F1 2019
- Mario Kart Tour
- Trials Rising
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Disco Elysium
- Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield
- The Outer Worlds
Sports Game of the Year
- FIFA 20
- Madden NFL 20
- MLB The Show 19
- NBA 2k20
- NHL 20
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Anno 1800
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Oxygen Not Included
- Slay The Spire
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Asgard’s Wrath
- Blood & Truth
- Pistol Whip
- Stormland
- Westworld Awakening
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Asgard’s Wrath
- Blood & Truth
- Pistol Whip
- The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets
- Trover Saves the Universe
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- A Short Hike
- Disco Elysium
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Untitled Goose Game
- WHAT THE GOLF?
Portable Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- GRINDSTONE
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sky: Children of the Light
- WHAT THE GOLF?
Online Game of the Year
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
- TETRIS 99
- Wargroove
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Baba is You
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Slay the Spire
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- A Short Hike
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Dopo anni di sviluppo Death Stranding è finalmente disponibile e potete ordinarlo anche su Amazon a questo indirizzo.