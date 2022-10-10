Ci siamo: mentre l’anno corrente sta per volgere ai suoi mesi finali, gli appassionati del mondo videoludico aspettano con grande curiosità la serata dei The Game Awards 2022. Prima dell’appuntamento di gala, però, c’è un altro evento molto importante che vedrà la premiazione di tutta una serie di giochi usciti nel corso degli ultimi dodici mesi. Parliamo della quarantesima edizione dei Golden Joystick Awards.

Giusto in queste ore, la redazione di Gamesradar ha annunciato le nomination dei prossimi Golden Joystick Awards 2022. Oltre a svelare le categorie che prenderanno parte alla premiazione, è già possibile conoscere tutti quelli che sono i giochi in lista. Oltre a questo, è già possibile votare con le vostre preferenze, e per farlo vi basta cliccare a questo indirizzo. Vediamo insieme quelle che sono le categorie e i giochi che ne fanno parte.

Golden Joystick Awards 2022 | Nomination

Miglior audio

We Are OFK

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Metal: Hellsinger

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

Miglior Storytelling

IMMORTALITY

Return to Monkey Island

Horizon Forbidden West

NORCO

I Was A Teenage Exocolonist

Wayward Strand

Miglior Community

Dreams

Final Fantasy XIV

GRID Legends

No Man’s Sky

Splatoon 3

Warframe

Miglior espansione

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

GTA Online: The Contract

Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons

Total War: Warhammer III – Immortal Empires

Miglior hardware

Playdate

Steam Deck

Analogue Pocket

Backbone One: PlayStation Edition

Roccat Kone XP

WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD per PS5

Miglior indie

Cult of the Lamb

Tunic

Rollerdrome

Dorfromantik

Neon White

Teardown

Miglior multiplayer

Elden Ring

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenue

MultiVersus

Splatoon 3

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Miglior visual design

Elden Ring

Horizon Forbidden West

Cult of the Lamb

Ghostwire: Tokyo

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Lost in Play

Gioco più atteso

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Final Fantasy XVI

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Dead Island 2

Forspoken

Street Fighter 6

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Honkai: Star Rail

Starfield

Exoprimal

Redfall

Hogwarts Legacy

The Day Before

Mass Effect

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kerbal Space Program 2

Dead Space

Nintendo Game of the Year

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Live A Live

Splatoon 3

Nintendo Switch Sports

PC Game of the Year

Neon White

Return to Monkey Island

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Teardown

Total War: Warhammer 3

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters

PlayStation Game of the Year

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Elden Ring

The Last Of Us Part I

Sifu

Xbox Game of the Year

Halo Infinite

Scorn

Grounded

As Dusk Falls

Sniper Elite 5

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Miglior gioco continuativo

Genshin Impact

The Sims 4

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Minecraft

Fortnite

Pokémon GO

Apex Legends

Lost Ark

The Elder Scrolls Online

Studio dell’anno

Roll7

Terrible Toybox

Half Mermaid

FromSoftware Inc.

Interior / Night

Tribute Games

Miglior lancio in accesso anticipato

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Slime Rancher 2

Dune: Spice Wars

Core Keeper

Vampire Survivors

Gloomwood

Migliori trailer