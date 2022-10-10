Golden Joystick Awards 2022: tutte le nomination, chi vincerà il GOTY?
Ci siamo: mentre l’anno corrente sta per volgere ai suoi mesi finali, gli appassionati del mondo videoludico aspettano con grande curiosità la serata dei The Game Awards 2022. Prima dell’appuntamento di gala, però, c’è un altro evento molto importante che vedrà la premiazione di tutta una serie di giochi usciti nel corso degli ultimi dodici mesi. Parliamo della quarantesima edizione dei Golden Joystick Awards.
Giusto in queste ore, la redazione di Gamesradar ha annunciato le nomination dei prossimi Golden Joystick Awards 2022. Oltre a svelare le categorie che prenderanno parte alla premiazione, è già possibile conoscere tutti quelli che sono i giochi in lista. Oltre a questo, è già possibile votare con le vostre preferenze, e per farlo vi basta cliccare a questo indirizzo. Vediamo insieme quelle che sono le categorie e i giochi che ne fanno parte.
Golden Joystick Awards 2022 | Nomination
Miglior audio
- We Are OFK
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Gran Turismo 7
- OlliOlli World
Miglior Storytelling
- IMMORTALITY
- Return to Monkey Island
- Horizon Forbidden West
- NORCO
- I Was A Teenage Exocolonist
- Wayward Strand
Miglior Community
- Dreams
- Final Fantasy XIV
- GRID Legends
- No Man’s Sky
- Splatoon 3
- Warframe
Miglior espansione
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
- Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
- GTA Online: The Contract
- Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons
- Total War: Warhammer III – Immortal Empires
Miglior hardware
- Playdate
- Steam Deck
- Analogue Pocket
- Backbone One: PlayStation Edition
- Roccat Kone XP
- WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD per PS5
Miglior indie
- Cult of the Lamb
- Tunic
- Rollerdrome
- Dorfromantik
- Neon White
- Teardown
Miglior multiplayer
- Elden Ring
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenue
- MultiVersus
- Splatoon 3
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Miglior visual design
- Elden Ring
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Cult of the Lamb
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Lost in Play
Gioco più atteso
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Dead Island 2
- Forspoken
- Street Fighter 6
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Starfield
- Exoprimal
- Redfall
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Day Before
- Mass Effect
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Kerbal Space Program 2
- Dead Space
Nintendo Game of the Year
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Live A Live
- Splatoon 3
- Nintendo Switch Sports
PC Game of the Year
- Neon White
- Return to Monkey Island
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- Teardown
- Total War: Warhammer 3
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters
PlayStation Game of the Year
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Elden Ring
- The Last Of Us Part I
- Sifu
Xbox Game of the Year
- Halo Infinite
- Scorn
- Grounded
- As Dusk Falls
- Sniper Elite 5
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human
Miglior gioco continuativo
- Genshin Impact
- The Sims 4
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Minecraft
- Fortnite
- Pokémon GO
- Apex Legends
- Lost Ark
- The Elder Scrolls Online
Studio dell’anno
- Roll7
- Terrible Toybox
- Half Mermaid
- FromSoftware Inc.
- Interior / Night
- Tribute Games
Miglior lancio in accesso anticipato
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Slime Rancher 2
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Core Keeper
- Vampire Survivors
- Gloomwood
Migliori trailer
- The Callisto Protocol con The Truth of Black Iron
- Goat Simulator 3 con Announcement Trailer
- skate. con Still Working On I
- Bloody Hell Hotel con Reveal Trailer
- Time Flies con Announcement Trailer
- Alan Wake 2 con Reveal Trailer