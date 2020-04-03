BAFTA Game Awards: ecco i vincitori dell’edizione 2020
Nella giornata di ieri si sono svolti i BAFTA Game Awards, l’edizione di quest’anno è stata un po’ particolare. Visto l’emergenza sanitaria causata dal COVID-19 che sta immobilizzando l’intero pianeta, gli organizzatori hanno deciso di cancellare la cerimonia di premiazione sostituendola con una premiazione in diretta streaming globale. La British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) è un’organizzazione britannica che premia annualmente opere cinematografiche, televisive e interattive, fra cui anche i videogiochi dal 1998.
L’edizione di quest’anno è stata molto particolare con due nomi di spicco tra tutti: Stiamo parlando di Disco Elysium e Outer Wilds che si portano a casa il maggior numero di statuette, o meglio di “maschere teatrali” ai BAFTA Game Awards. Di seguito vedremo comunque chi ha trionfato in tutte le categorie.
Best Animation:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best Artistic Achievement:
- Concrete Genie
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Knights and Bikes
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Best Audio Achievement:
- Ape Out
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Untitled Goose Game
Best British Game:
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- Heaven’s Vault
- Knights and Bikes
- Observation
- Planet Zoo
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
Best Debut Game:
- Ape Out
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Katana Zero
- Knights and Bikes
- Manifold Garden
Best Evolving Game:
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV Shadowbringers
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Path of Exile
Best Family Game:
- Concrete Genie
- Knights and Bikes
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Untitled Goose Game
- Vacation Simulator
- Wattam
Best Game Beyond Entertainment:
- Civilization VI: Gathering Storm
- Death Stranding
- Kind Words
- Life is Strange 2 (episodi 2-5)
- Neo Cab
- Ring Fit Adventure
Best Game Design:
- Baba is You
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Wattam
Best Multiplayer:
- Apex Legends
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Tick Tock: A Tale for Two
- The Division 2
Best Music:
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Wattam
Best Narrative:
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Life is Strange 2 (episodi 2-5)
- Outer Wilds
- The Outer Worlds
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Best Original Property:
- Baba is You
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Best Performer in a leading role:
- Laura Bailey in Gears 5
- Courtney Hope in Control
- Logan marshall-Green in Telling Lies
- Gonzalo Martin in Life is Strange 2
- Barry Sloan in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Norman Reedus in Death Stranding
Best Performer in a supporting role:
- Jolene Andersen in Life is Strange 2
- Troy Baker in Death Stranding
- Sarah Bartolomew in Life is Strange 2
- Ayisha Issa in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- Léa Seydoux in Death Stranding
- Martti Suosalo in Control
Best Tecnhical Achievement:
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Metro Exodus
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best Mobile Game:
- Assemble With Care
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Dead Man’s Phone
- Pokémon Go
- Tangle Tower SFB
- What the Golf?
Best Game:
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Outer Wilds
- Seikro: Shadows Die Twice
- Untitled Goose Game
Cosa ne pensate dei vincitori di questa edizione dei BAFTA Game Awards? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti qui sotto nella sezione apposita. Come sempre vi invitiamo a rimanere sintonizzati per tutte le novità sui prossimi eventi videoludici.
