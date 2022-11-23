Mentre ci avviciniamo a grandi passi alla serata di gala dei The Game Awards 2022, nel frattempo ci sono molte altre premiazioni videoludiche che stanno man mano venendo consegnate. Giusto in queste ore, infatti, abbiamo scoperto quali sono stati tutti i vincitori dei Golden Joystick Awards, l’evento presentato dalla redazione di gamesradar e che quest’anno celebra la sua quarantesima edizione. Senza grandi sorprese uno dei protagonisti indiscussi della premiazione è stato Elden Ring, che tutto ciò sia un preludio ai prossimi TGA?

L’evento di premiazione ha preso vita ieri martedì 22 novembre, ed è stata una vera e propria celebrazione del 2022 videoludico. Ormai questo genere di premiazioni hanno fatto breccia anche nel medium dei videogiochi, tanto che sono diversi i premi a cui i vari titoli possono ambire ogni anno. Per quanto riguarda i Golden Joystick Awards, però, le categorie scelte sono state 21, e sono andate a premiare una bella varietà di esperienze.

Tra tutti spicca ovviamente il trionfo di Elden Ring come Ultimate Game of the Year, con la più recente epopea From Software che è stata in grado di sbaragliare una concorrenza serrata fatta di altrettanti grandi giochi quali: Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, Immortality, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, God of War Ragnarok, Return to Monkey Island, Teardown, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Bayonetta 3, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 e Neon White.

Vediamo insieme tutti i vincitori dei Golden Joystick Awards categoria per categoria:

Best Storytelling – Horizon Forbidden West

Still Playing Award – Genshin Impact

Best Visual Design – Elden Ring

Studio of the Year – FromSoftware

Best Game Expansion – Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Best Early Access Launch – Slime Rancher 2

Best Indie Game – Cult of the Lamb

Best Multiplayer Game – Elden Ring

Best Audio – Metal: Hellsinger

Best Game Trailer – Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer

Best Game Community – Final Fantasy 14

Best Gaming Hardware – Steam Deck

Breakthrough Award – Vampire Survivors

Critics’ Choice Award – Elden Ring

Best Performer – Manon Gage (Marissa Marcel, Immortality)

Nintendo Game of the Year – Pokemon Legends Arceus

PC Game of the Year – Return to Monkey Island

PlayStation Game of the Year – Stray

Xbox Game of the Year – Grounded

Most Wanted Game – Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Ultimate Game of the Year – Elden Ring

Questi sono tutti i premiati ai Golden Joystick Awards 2022. Ora non ci resta che pazientare ancora qualche giorno per poi goderci i The Game Awards 2022, con la serata di gala presentata da Geoff Keighley che prenderà vita il prossimo 8 dicembre.