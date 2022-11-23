Elden Ring premiato come GOTY ai Golden Joystick Awards: tutti i vincitori
Mentre ci avviciniamo a grandi passi alla serata di gala dei The Game Awards 2022, nel frattempo ci sono molte altre premiazioni videoludiche che stanno man mano venendo consegnate. Giusto in queste ore, infatti, abbiamo scoperto quali sono stati tutti i vincitori dei Golden Joystick Awards, l’evento presentato dalla redazione di gamesradar e che quest’anno celebra la sua quarantesima edizione. Senza grandi sorprese uno dei protagonisti indiscussi della premiazione è stato Elden Ring, che tutto ciò sia un preludio ai prossimi TGA?
L’evento di premiazione ha preso vita ieri martedì 22 novembre, ed è stata una vera e propria celebrazione del 2022 videoludico. Ormai questo genere di premiazioni hanno fatto breccia anche nel medium dei videogiochi, tanto che sono diversi i premi a cui i vari titoli possono ambire ogni anno. Per quanto riguarda i Golden Joystick Awards, però, le categorie scelte sono state 21, e sono andate a premiare una bella varietà di esperienze.
Tra tutti spicca ovviamente il trionfo di Elden Ring come Ultimate Game of the Year, con la più recente epopea From Software che è stata in grado di sbaragliare una concorrenza serrata fatta di altrettanti grandi giochi quali: Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, Immortality, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, God of War Ragnarok, Return to Monkey Island, Teardown, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Bayonetta 3, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 e Neon White.
Vediamo insieme tutti i vincitori dei Golden Joystick Awards categoria per categoria:
- Best Storytelling – Horizon Forbidden West
- Still Playing Award – Genshin Impact
- Best Visual Design – Elden Ring
- Studio of the Year – FromSoftware
- Best Game Expansion – Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
- Best Early Access Launch – Slime Rancher 2
- Best Indie Game – Cult of the Lamb
- Best Multiplayer Game – Elden Ring
- Best Audio – Metal: Hellsinger
- Best Game Trailer – Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer
- Best Game Community – Final Fantasy 14
- Best Gaming Hardware – Steam Deck
- Breakthrough Award – Vampire Survivors
- Critics’ Choice Award – Elden Ring
- Best Performer – Manon Gage (Marissa Marcel, Immortality)
- Nintendo Game of the Year – Pokemon Legends Arceus
- PC Game of the Year – Return to Monkey Island
- PlayStation Game of the Year – Stray
- Xbox Game of the Year – Grounded
- Most Wanted Game – Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Ultimate Game of the Year – Elden Ring
Questi sono tutti i premiati ai Golden Joystick Awards 2022. Ora non ci resta che pazientare ancora qualche giorno per poi goderci i The Game Awards 2022, con la serata di gala presentata da Geoff Keighley che prenderà vita il prossimo 8 dicembre.