The Game Awards 2023, ecco le nomination!

Sono finalmente arrivare le nomination per i The Game Awards 2023, considerato come l'evento principale per le premiazioni legate ai videogiochi dell'anno. Vi ricordiamo che i giochi sono stati scelti da oltre 120 siti specializzati e che il risultato finale dipenderà sia dai voti della critica che da quelli vostri. Potete infatti votare attraverso questo link.

L'evento verrà seguito in diretta dalla nostra redazione durante la notte che farà da ponte tra il 7 e l'8 dicembre. Di seguito, invece, potete trovare tutte le categorie con le nomination.

Gioco dell'Anno (GOTY)

Alan Wake II

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Baldur's Gate III

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Resident Evil 4

Miglior Game Direction

Baldur's Gate III

Alan Wake II

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Miglior Colonna Sonora

Hi-Fi Rush

Final Fantasy XVI

Alan Wake II

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Miglior Audio Design

Dead Space

Alan Wake II

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Miglior Narrativa

Alan Wake II

Baldur's Gate III

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Miglior Gioco di Ruolo

Baldur's Gate III

Starfield

Lies of P

Final Fantasy XVI

Sea of Stars

Migliore Direzione Artistica

Hi-Fi Rush

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Lies of P

Alan Wake II

Miglior Performance Attoriale

Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI)

Cameron Monaghan (Star Wars Jedi Survivor)

Idris Elba (Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty)

Melani Liburd (Alan Wake II)

Neil Newbon (Baldur's Gate III)

Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel's Spider-Man 2)

Miglior Gioco con supporto continuativo

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Miglior Multiplayer

Baldur's Gate III

Diablo IV

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Miglior Action

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Hi-Fi Rush

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Remnant 2

Miglior Action/Adventure

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Alan Wake II

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Miglior Sportivo/Racing

FC Sports 24

Forza Motorsport

F1 23

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged

The Crew Motorfest

Miglior gioco indipendente

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Sea of Stars

Viewfinder

Miglior gioco indipendente al debutto

Cocoon

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Miglior Sim/Strategico

Cities Skylines II

Pikmin 4

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-boot Camp

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Miglior Picchiaduro

Street Fighter 6

Mortal Kombat 1

God of Rock

Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Miglior Innovazione sull'accessibilità

Diablo IV

Hi-Fi Rush

Forza Motorsport

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Miglior Gioco Mobile

Final Fantasy VI Ever Crisis

Honkai Starrail

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Monter Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Miglior supporto della community

Baldur's Gate III

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

No Man's Sky

Final Fantasy XIV

Miglior gioco VR

Gran Turismo 7

Humanity

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Resident Evil Village

Synapse

Miglior gioco per famiglie

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Gioco più atteso del 2024

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hades II

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Miglior adattamento

The Last of Us

Gran Turismo

Twisted Metal

Castlevania Nocturne

Super Mario Bros. Il Film

Content Creator dell'anno

Iron Mouse

People Make GAMES

Quackity

Spreen

Sypherpk

Miglior gioco Esport

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

Valorant

PUBG Mobile

Miglior atleta Esport