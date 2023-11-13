The Game Awards 2023, ecco le nomination!

Sono finalmente arrivare le nomination per i The Game Awards 2023, considerato come l'evento principale per le premiazioni legate ai videogiochi dell'anno. Vi ricordiamo che i giochi sono stati scelti da oltre 120 siti specializzati e che il risultato finale dipenderà sia dai voti della critica che da quelli vostri. Potete infatti votare attraverso questo link.
L'evento verrà seguito in diretta dalla nostra redazione durante la notte che farà da ponte tra il 7 e l'8 dicembre. Di seguito, invece, potete trovare tutte le categorie con le nomination.
Gioco dell'Anno (GOTY)
- Alan Wake II
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
- Baldur's Gate III
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Resident Evil 4
Miglior Game Direction
- Baldur's Gate III
- Alan Wake II
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Miglior Colonna Sonora
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Alan Wake II
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Miglior Audio Design
- Dead Space
- Alan Wake II
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
Miglior Narrativa
- Alan Wake II
- Baldur's Gate III
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty
Miglior Gioco di Ruolo
- Baldur's Gate III
- Starfield
- Lies of P
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Sea of Stars
Migliore Direzione Artistica
- Hi-Fi Rush
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Lies of P
- Alan Wake II
Miglior Performance Attoriale
- Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI)
- Cameron Monaghan (Star Wars Jedi Survivor)
- Idris Elba (Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty)
- Melani Liburd (Alan Wake II)
- Neil Newbon (Baldur's Gate III)
- Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel's Spider-Man 2)
Miglior Gioco con supporto continuativo
- Apex Legends
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Miglior Multiplayer
- Baldur's Gate III
- Diablo IV
- Party Animals
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Miglior Action
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Dead Island 2
- Ghostrunner 2
- Remnant 2
Miglior Action/Adventure
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Alan Wake II
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Wars Jedi Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Miglior Sportivo/Racing
- FC Sports 24
- Forza Motorsport
- F1 23
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged
- The Crew Motorfest
Miglior gioco indipendente
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Sea of Stars
- Viewfinder
Miglior gioco indipendente al debutto
- Cocoon
- Dredge
- Pizza Tower
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Miglior Sim/Strategico
- Cities Skylines II
- Pikmin 4
- Advance Wars 1+2 Re-boot Camp
- Company of Heroes 3
- Fire Emblem Engage
Miglior Picchiaduro
- Street Fighter 6
- Mortal Kombat 1
- God of Rock
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
Miglior Innovazione sull'accessibilità
- Diablo IV
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Forza Motorsport
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Street Fighter 6
Miglior Gioco Mobile
- Final Fantasy VI Ever Crisis
- Honkai Starrail
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Monter Hunter Now
- Terra Nil
Miglior supporto della community
- Baldur's Gate III
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Destiny 2
- No Man's Sky
- Final Fantasy XIV
Miglior gioco VR
- Gran Turismo 7
- Humanity
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Resident Evil Village
- Synapse
Miglior gioco per famiglie
- Disney Illusion Island
- Party Animals
- Pikmin 4
- Sonic Superstars
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Gioco più atteso del 2024
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Hades II
- Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Tekken 8
Miglior adattamento
- The Last of Us
- Gran Turismo
- Twisted Metal
- Castlevania Nocturne
- Super Mario Bros. Il Film
Content Creator dell'anno
- Iron Mouse
- People Make GAMES
- Quackity
- Spreen
- Sypherpk
Miglior gioco Esport
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Valorant
- PUBG Mobile
Miglior atleta Esport
- DEMON1
- Faker
- Hydra
- Imperial-Hal
- Ruler
- Zynwoo