Xbox Game Pass disponibile in beta su PC
Dopo esser stato annunciato nei giorni scorsi, finalmente l’apprezzatissimo Xbox Game Pass sbarca in beta anche su PC ad un prezzo che definire eccezionale è quasi poco. Il servizio in abbonamento costerà infatti solamente 3,99 euro ogni trenta giorni, ma il primo mese potremo provarlo a solamente un euro. Un’offerta a cui è decisamente difficile resistere.
Attualmente, come riportato in precedenza, il servizio è in beta ed è quindi lecito aspettarsi qualche piccolo problemino, non essendo ancora stato lanciato ufficialmente. I fan che sottoscriveranno l’abbonamento potranno però consolarsi con più di 100 titoli disponibili allo stato attuale e con molti altri in dirittura di arrivo.
Questa una lista dei titoli compresi su PC con Xbox Game Pass. Elenco che ricordiamo essere in continua espansione.
- ABZU
- Antiquia Lost
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Astroneer
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Battle Chef Brigade Deluxe
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada
- Bomber Crew
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Broforce
- Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons
- Book of Demons
- Clustertruck
- Crackdown 3
- Crosscode
- Die for Valhalla!
- Disneyland Adventures
- Everspace
- Fez
- Football Manager 2019
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
- Full Metal Furies
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition dla Windows 10
- Gears of War 4
- Guacamelee! 2
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: Spartan Strike
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition
- Hatoful Boyfriend
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight
- Hotline Miami
- Imperator: Rome
- Into The Breach
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
- Metro Exodus
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Mindzone
- Moonlighter
- MudRunner
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- Neon Chrome
- Old Man’s Journey
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun
- Opus Mangum
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You
- Oxenfree
- Pony Island (Daniel Mullins Games)
- ReCore
- Riptide GP: Renegade
- Rise of Nations: Extended Edition
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Rush: A Disney-Pixar Adventure
- Ruiner
- Samorost 3
- Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition
- Shenmue I & II
- Silence – The Whispered World 2
- Sinner for Windows 10
- Slay The Spire
- Shoot n Merge 2048
- Smoke and Sacrifice
- Snake Pass
- State of Decay 2
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- Sunset Overdrive
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- Superhot for Windows 10
- Supermarket Shriek
- Surviving Mars – First Colony Edition
- Riverbond
- Tacoma
- Titan Quest Anniversary Edition
- The Banner Saga
- The Banner Saga 2
- The Banner Saga 3
- The Flame In The Flood
- The Gardens Between
- The Messenger
- The Stillness of the Wind
- The Surge
- The Turing Test
- Thimbleweed Park
- Thumper
- Tyranny Gold Edition
- Valkyria Chronicles
- Vampyr
- Void Bastards
- Wandersong
- Wargroove
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- West Of Loathing
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- We Happy Few
- Wizard of Legend
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
Sarà difficile per chiunque non trovare qualcosa di intrigante in tale lista. Che ne pensate dell’Xbox Game Pass su PC? Vi abbonerete al servizio?
Preferite usufruire del servizio su console? Ecco a voi un’ottima Xbox One S.