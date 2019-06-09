Xbox Game Pass disponibile in beta su PC

Il servizio in abbonamento Xbox Game Pass è finalmente sbarcato in beta anche su PC, con oltre 100 titoli disponibili allo stato attuale.

Dopo esser stato annunciato nei giorni scorsi, finalmente l’apprezzatissimo Xbox Game Pass sbarca in beta anche su PC ad un prezzo che definire eccezionale è quasi poco. Il servizio in abbonamento costerà infatti solamente 3,99 euro ogni trenta giorni, ma il primo mese potremo provarlo a solamente un euro. Un’offerta a cui è decisamente difficile resistere.

Attualmente, come riportato in precedenza, il servizio è in beta ed è quindi lecito aspettarsi qualche piccolo problemino, non essendo ancora stato lanciato ufficialmente. I fan che sottoscriveranno l’abbonamento potranno però consolarsi con più di 100 titoli disponibili allo stato attuale e con molti altri in dirittura di arrivo.

Questa una lista dei titoli compresi su PC con Xbox Game Pass. Elenco che ricordiamo essere in continua espansione.

ABZU

Antiquia Lost

ARK: Survival Evolved

Astroneer

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Battle Chef Brigade Deluxe

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada

Bomber Crew

Bridge Constructor Portal

Broforce

Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons

Book of Demons

Clustertruck

Crackdown 3

Crosscode

Die for Valhalla!

Disneyland Adventures

Everspace

Fez

Football Manager 2019

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition

Full Metal Furies

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition dla Windows 10

Gears of War 4

Guacamelee! 2

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo: Spartan Strike

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition

Hatoful Boyfriend

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hello Neighbor

Hollow Knight

Hotline Miami

Imperator: Rome

Into The Breach

Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

Metro Exodus

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

Mindzone

Moonlighter

MudRunner

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

Neon Chrome

Old Man’s Journey

Operencia: The Stolen Sun

Opus Mangum

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You

Oxenfree

Pony Island (Daniel Mullins Games)

ReCore

Riptide GP: Renegade

Rise of Nations: Extended Edition

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Rush: A Disney-Pixar Adventure

Ruiner

Samorost 3

Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition

Shenmue I & II

Silence – The Whispered World 2

Sinner for Windows 10

Slay The Spire

Shoot n Merge 2048

Smoke and Sacrifice

Snake Pass

State of Decay 2

SteamWorld Dig 2

Sunset Overdrive

Super Lucky’s Tale

Superhot for Windows 10

Supermarket Shriek

Surviving Mars – First Colony Edition

Riverbond

Tacoma

Titan Quest Anniversary Edition

The Banner Saga

The Banner Saga 2

The Banner Saga 3

The Flame In The Flood

The Gardens Between

The Messenger

The Stillness of the Wind

The Surge

The Turing Test

Thimbleweed Park

Thumper

Tyranny Gold Edition

Valkyria Chronicles

Vampyr

Void Bastards

Wandersong

Wargroove

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

West Of Loathing

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

We Happy Few

Wizard of Legend

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection

Sarà difficile per chiunque non trovare qualcosa di intrigante in tale lista. Che ne pensate dell’Xbox Game Pass su PC? Vi abbonerete al servizio?