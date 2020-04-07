Disney, il nuovo calendario di Film e Serie TV!
Come abbiamo già accennato qualche giorno fa, Disney sta aggiornando la programmazione di tutti i suoi contenuti d’intrattenimento, in particolare di Serie TV e Film. La Casa di Topolino, infatti, ha pubblicato una nota con le nuove date, che vi proponiamo in questo articolo.
Per chi non lo sapesse, il calendario di tutte le uscite è stato stravolto a seguito della recente pandemia che ha colpito il nostro sistema sanitario ed economico. Di conseguenza, moltissime società dell’industria cinematografica non riescono a rispettare le precedenti scadenze. Di seguito il nuovo calendario.
2020
- Soul (Disney and Pixar)— June 19, 2020
- Mulan (Disney)—July 24, 2020
- Empty Man (20th Century Studios)—August 7, 2020
- The One and Only Ivan (Disney)—August 14, 2020
- The Beatles: Get Back (Disney)—September 4, 2020
- The King’s Man (20th Century Studios)—September 18, 2020
- Death on the Nile (20th Century Studios)—October 9, 2020
- The French Dispatch (Searchlight Pictures)—October 16, 2020
- Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (20th Century Studios)—October 23, 2020
- Black Widow (Marvel Studios)—November 6, 2020
- Deep Water (20th Century Studios)—November 13, 2020
- Raya and the Last Dragon (Walt Disney Animation Studios)—November 25, 2020
- Free Guy (20th Century Studios)—December 11, 2020
- West Side Story (20th Century Studios)—December 18, 2020
- The Last Duel (20th Century Studios)—December 25, 2020 (limited)
2021
- The Last Duel (20th Century Studios)—January 8, 2021 (Wide)
- The Eternals (Marvel Studios)—February 12, 2021
- Ron’s Gone Wrong (20th Century Studios)—February 26, 2021
- Untitled Disney Live Action—March 12, 2021
- Bob’s Burgers (20th Century Studios)—April 9, 2021
- Untitled 20th Century—April 23, 2021
- Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Marvel Studios)—May 7, 2021
- Cruella —May 28, 2021
- Untitled Pixar Animation—June 18, 2021
- Jungle Cruise (Disney)—July 30, 2021
- Untitled 20th Century—August 13, 2021
- Untitled 20th Century—September 10, 2021
- Untitled 20th Century—October 1, 2021
- Hamilton —October 15, 2021
- Untitled 20th Century—October 22, 2021
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Marvel Studios)—November 5, 2021
- Untitled Live Action—November 19, 2021
- Untitled Animation—November 24, 2021
- Untitled 20th Century—December 3, 2021
- AVATAR 2 (20th Century Studios)—December 17, 2021
2022
- Untitled 20th Century—January 7, 2022
- Nimona (20th Century Studios)—January 14, 2022
- Thor: Love and Thunder (Marvel Studios)—February 18, 2022
- Untitled Pixar Animation—March 11, 2022
- Untitled Live Action—March 25, 2022
- Untitled 20th Century—April 8, 2022
- Black Panther 2 (Marvel Studios)—May 6, 2022
- Untitled Live Action—May 27, 2022
- Untitled 20th Century—June 10, 2022
- Untitled Pixar Animation—June 17, 2022
- Captain Marvel 2 (Marvel Studios)—July 8, 2022
- Untitled Indiana Jones —July 29, 2022
- Untitled Disney Live Action—August 12, 2022
- Untitled 20th Century—September 16, 2022
- Untitled Marvel—October 7, 2022
- Untitled 20th Century—October 21, 2022
- Untitled Live Action—November 4, 2022
- Untitled 20th Century—November 11, 2022
- Untitled Animation—November 23, 2022
- Untitled Star Wars (Lucasfilm)—December 16, 2022
- Untitled 20th Century—December 23, 2022
Oltre al calendario di quest’anno, Disney ha modificato la programmazione dei lungometraggi appartenenti alla Fase 4 della Marvel Cinematic Universe, che trovate al seguente indirizzo.
