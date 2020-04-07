Disney, il nuovo calendario di Film e Serie TV!

Come abbiamo già accennato qualche giorno fa, Disney sta aggiornando la programmazione di tutti i suoi contenuti d’intrattenimento, in particolare di Serie TV e Film. La Casa di Topolino, infatti, ha pubblicato una nota con le nuove date, che vi proponiamo in questo articolo.

Per chi non lo sapesse, il calendario di tutte le uscite è stato stravolto a seguito della recente pandemia che ha colpito il nostro sistema sanitario ed economico. Di conseguenza, moltissime società dell’industria cinematografica non riescono a rispettare le precedenti scadenze. Di seguito il nuovo calendario.

2020

Soul (Disney and Pixar)— June 19, 2020

Mulan (Disney)—July 24, 2020

Empty Man (20th Century Studios)—August 7, 2020

The One and Only Ivan (Disney)—August 14, 2020

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney)—September 4, 2020

The King’s Man (20th Century Studios)—September 18, 2020

Death on the Nile (20th Century Studios)—October 9, 2020

The French Dispatch (Searchlight Pictures)—October 16, 2020

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (20th Century Studios)—October 23, 2020

Black Widow (Marvel Studios)—November 6, 2020

Deep Water (20th Century Studios)—November 13, 2020

Raya and the Last Dragon (Walt Disney Animation Studios)—November 25, 2020

Free Guy (20th Century Studios)—December 11, 2020

West Side Story (20th Century Studios)—December 18, 2020

The Last Duel (20th Century Studios)—December 25, 2020 (limited)

2021

The Last Duel (20th Century Studios)—January 8, 2021 (Wide)

The Eternals (Marvel Studios)—February 12, 2021

Ron’s Gone Wrong (20th Century Studios)—February 26, 2021

Untitled Disney Live Action—March 12, 2021

Bob’s Burgers (20th Century Studios)—April 9, 2021

Untitled 20th Century—April 23, 2021

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Marvel Studios)—May 7, 2021

Cruella —May 28, 2021

Untitled Pixar Animation—June 18, 2021

Jungle Cruise (Disney)—July 30, 2021

Untitled 20th Century—August 13, 2021

Untitled 20th Century—September 10, 2021

Untitled 20th Century—October 1, 2021

Hamilton —October 15, 2021

Untitled 20th Century—October 22, 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Marvel Studios)—November 5, 2021

Untitled Live Action—November 19, 2021

Untitled Animation—November 24, 2021

Untitled 20th Century—December 3, 2021

AVATAR 2 (20th Century Studios)—December 17, 2021

2022

Untitled 20th Century—January 7, 2022

Nimona (20th Century Studios)—January 14, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder (Marvel Studios)—February 18, 2022

Untitled Pixar Animation—March 11, 2022

Untitled Live Action—March 25, 2022

Untitled 20th Century—April 8, 2022

Black Panther 2 (Marvel Studios)—May 6, 2022

Untitled Live Action—May 27, 2022

Untitled 20th Century—June 10, 2022

Untitled Pixar Animation—June 17, 2022

Captain Marvel 2 (Marvel Studios)—July 8, 2022

Untitled Indiana Jones —July 29, 2022

Untitled Disney Live Action—August 12, 2022

Untitled 20th Century—September 16, 2022

Untitled Marvel—October 7, 2022

Untitled 20th Century—October 21, 2022

Untitled Live Action—November 4, 2022

Untitled 20th Century—November 11, 2022

Untitled Animation—November 23, 2022

Untitled Star Wars (Lucasfilm)—December 16, 2022

Untitled 20th Century—December 23, 2022

Oltre al calendario di quest’anno, Disney ha modificato la programmazione dei lungometraggi appartenenti alla Fase 4 della Marvel Cinematic Universe, che trovate al seguente indirizzo.