Sta per arrivare il giorno più atteso per le serie TV! Stiamo parlando degli Emmy Awards 2022, i premi statunitensi per la televisione che verranno consegnati nella notte fra il 12 e 13 settembre e di cui sono state annunciate tutte le nomination. Prima della classifica vera e propria, vi diamo una panoramica generale sulle candidature, a partire da Succession, che dopo un anno di pausa ha ottenuto ben 25 nomine. Vicine a quest’ultima serie, per numero di possibili statuette, vediamo Ted Lasso e The White Lotus, entrambe con 20 nomination portate a casa.

Non mancano all’appello Hacks, con 17 candidature, esattamente come Only Muders in the Building. Con loro ci sono anche Euphoria, Barry, Dopesick, e le celebrate Scissione e Squid Game (su Amazon potete acquistarne la maglietta). Quest’ultima produzione, lo ricordiamo, ha superato ogni record nel periodo del lancio su Netflix e vede candidati ben 5 attori della serie nelle categorie più importanti. Eppure una grande mancanza agli Emmy Awards 2022 c’è e non è passata inosservata: la serie TV This Is Us non ha ricevuto alcuna nomination.

Nomination Emmy 2022

Le critiche, tra l’altro, non si sono fermate qui: alcune riguardano le molte candidature ai premi delle produzioni Netflix (come Stranger Things , Ozark e altre già citate). In ogni caso, ciò che più ha lasciato senza parole tutti è la totale assenza di This Is Us tra le nomination. Non solo per la categoria della Miglior serie drammatica, ma anche per tutte le altre.

Tutte le nomination agli Emmy Awards 2022

Di seguito potete leggere la lista delle nomination agli Emmy Awards 2022 divisa per categorie:

Miglior serie drammatica

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Scissione

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Scissione)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Patricia Arquette (Scissione)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Scissione)

Christopher Walken (Scissione)

Oh Yeong-soo (Squid Game)

Miglior serie comica

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Miglior attrice in una serie comica

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (L’assistente di volo)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Miglior attore in una serie comica

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie comica

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie comica

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Le altre candidature

Nomination Emmy 2022

Miglior miniserie o serie antologica

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Miglior attrice in miniserie o serie antologica

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Miglior attore in miniserie o serie antologica

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Miglior attrice non protagonista in miniserie o serie antologica

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Miglior attore non protagonista in miniserie o serie antologica

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Miglior film TV

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon

The Survivor

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Miglior attrice guest star in una serie drammatica

Hope Davis (Succession)

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)

Martha Kelly (Euphoria)

Sanaa Lathan (Succession)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Lee You-mi (Squid Game)

Miglior attore guest star in una serie drammatica

Adrien Brody (Succession)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Colman Domingo (Euphoria)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)

Alexander Skarsgard (Succession)

Miglior attrice guest star in una serie comica

Jane Adams (Hacks)

Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks)

Jane Lynch (Only Murders in the Building)

Laurie Metcalf (Hacks)

Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Miglior attore guest star in una serie comica