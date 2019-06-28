Esclusive PS4 2019: la lista completa

La generazione PlayStation 4 è stata davvero incredibile. Tante nuove proprietà intellettuali, progetti coraggiosi e capolavori incredibile come God of War e Bloodborne. Le esclusive PS4, però, non sono solo titoli tripla A, ma anche numerosi indie game e giochi in condivisione con il PC, sempre più unita, ormai, al mondo console. Vista l’occasione, abbiamo […]

La generazione PlayStation 4 è stata davvero incredibile. Tante nuove proprietà intellettuali, progetti coraggiosi e capolavori incredibile come God of War e Bloodborne. Le esclusive PS4, però, non sono solo titoli tripla A, ma anche numerosi indie game e giochi in condivisione con il PC, sempre più unita, ormai, al mondo console. Vista l’occasione, abbiamo deciso di elencare tutte le esclusive Ps4 disponibili fino a oggi, attraverso un articolo che aggiorneremo nel corso del tempo per permettervi di essere sempre al corrente dei nuovi titoli disponibili solo su PS4 – e alcuni su PC.

Esattamente come abbiamo fatto con la concorrente, abbiamo deciso di elencare anche le esclusive PS4 disponibili su PC, visto che parliamo comunque di un mondo separato da quello console. Tutti i titoli presenti Nintendo Switch e Xbox One, quindi, non sono compresi in questa lista di esclusive PS4, dove i giochi sono stati elencati in ordine alfabetico.

Esclusive PS4

Alienation

Animal Force

Astro Bot Rescue Mission | Amazon

Blood & Truth | Amazon

Bloodborne | Amazon

Bound

Bravo Team | Amazon

Chimparty (Scimpazziamo)

Dark Eclipse

Days Gone | Amazon

Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition

Déraciné

Detroit: Become Human | Amazon

Doki – Doki Unvierse

Drawn to Death

Driveclub | Amazon | GameStop

Driveclub VR | Amazon

Entwined

Escape Plan

Everybody’s Golf | Amazon

Everybody’s Golf VR

Fat Princess Adventures

Farpoint | Amazon

Firewall Zero Hour | Amazon

Frantics

God of War | Amazon

God of War 3 Remastered | Amazon

Gravity Rush Remastered | Amazon

Gravity Rush 2 | Amazon

Gran Turismo Sport | Amazon

Heavy Rain Remastered & Beyond Remastered | Amazon

Hidden Agenda

Hohokum

Horizon Zero Dawn | Amazon

Hot Line Miami

Hot Line Miami 2

Hustle Kings

Hustle Kings VR

iNFAMOUS First Light | Amazon | GameStop

iNFAMOUS Second Son | Amazon | GameStop

Judgment | Amazon

Journey

Killzone Shadow Fall | Amazon

Kingdom Hearts 1 & 2 HD Collection | Amazon

Kingdom Hearts 2.8 | Amazon

Knack | Amazon

Knack 2 | Amazon

Little Big Planet 3 | Amazon

Marvel’s Spider-Man | Amazon

Matterfall

MLB: The Show 19

Ni No Kuni 2: il Destino di un Regno | Amazon

Ni-oH | Amazon

No Heroes Allowed! VR

PaRappa The Rapper Remastered

Persona 5 | Amazon

PlayStation VR Worlds | Amazon

Ratchet & Clank | Amazon

Resogun

RIGS Mechanized Combat League

Salary Man Escape

Shadow of the Beast

Shadow of the Colossus | Amazon

Singstar Celebration

Singstar: Ultimate Party

Sound Shapes

StarbBlood Arena

Super Stardust Ultra VR

Super Stardust Ultra

Street Fighter V | Amazon

Tearaway | Amazon

Tetris Effect

The Inpatient | Amazon

The King of Fighters | Amazon

The Last Guardian | Amazon

The Last of Us Remastered | Amazon

The Order 1886 | Amazon

The Playroom

The Playroom VR

Transistor

Tumble VR

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection | Amazon

Uncharted 4: Fine di un ladro | Amazon

Uncharted: Eredità Perdita | Amazon

Unfinished Swan

Until Dawn | Amazon

Yakuza 0 | Amazon

Yakuza Kiwami | Gamestop

Yakuza Kiwami 2 | Amazon

Yakuza 6 Song of Life | Amazon

Wipeout Omega Collection | Amazon

Esclusive PS4 in arrivo

Death Stranding | Amazon

Final Fantasy VII Remake | Amazon

Ghost of Tsushima (in arrivo nel 2020) | Amazon

Marvel’s Iron Man VR (in arrivo nel 2020)

Medievil Remastered (25 ottobre 2019) | Amazon

Shenmue 3 (19 novembre 2019) | Amazon

The last of Us Part II (in arrivo nel 2020)

Concrete Genie (in arrivo nel 2019)

Se siete interessati ad approfondire l’universo PlayStation, qua potete trovare altri articoli dedicati: