Esclusive PS4 2019: la lista completa
La generazione PlayStation 4 è stata davvero incredibile. Tante nuove proprietà intellettuali, progetti coraggiosi e capolavori incredibile come God of War e Bloodborne. Le esclusive PS4, però, non sono solo titoli tripla A, ma anche numerosi indie game e giochi in condivisione con il PC, sempre più unita, ormai, al mondo console. Vista l’occasione, abbiamo deciso di elencare tutte le esclusive Ps4 disponibili fino a oggi, attraverso un articolo che aggiorneremo nel corso del tempo per permettervi di essere sempre al corrente dei nuovi titoli disponibili solo su PS4 – e alcuni su PC.
Esattamente come abbiamo fatto con la concorrente, abbiamo deciso di elencare anche le esclusive PS4 disponibili su PC, visto che parliamo comunque di un mondo separato da quello console. Tutti i titoli presenti Nintendo Switch e Xbox One, quindi, non sono compresi in questa lista di esclusive PS4, dove i giochi sono stati elencati in ordine alfabetico.
Esclusive PS4
- Alienation
- Animal Force
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission | Amazon
- Blood & Truth | Amazon
- Bloodborne | Amazon
- Bound
- Bravo Team | Amazon
- Chimparty (Scimpazziamo)
- Dark Eclipse
- Days Gone | Amazon
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- Déraciné
- Detroit: Become Human | Amazon
- Doki – Doki Unvierse
- Drawn to Death
- Driveclub | Amazon | GameStop
- Driveclub VR | Amazon
- Entwined
- Escape Plan
- Everybody’s Golf | Amazon
- Everybody’s Golf VR
- Fat Princess Adventures
- Farpoint | Amazon
- Firewall Zero Hour | Amazon
- Frantics
- God of War | Amazon
- God of War 3 Remastered | Amazon
- Gravity Rush Remastered | Amazon
- Gravity Rush 2 | Amazon
- Gran Turismo Sport | Amazon
- Heavy Rain Remastered & Beyond Remastered | Amazon
- Hidden Agenda
- Hohokum
- Horizon Zero Dawn | Amazon
- Hot Line Miami
- Hot Line Miami 2
- Hustle Kings
- Hustle Kings VR
- iNFAMOUS First Light | Amazon | GameStop
- iNFAMOUS Second Son | Amazon | GameStop
- Judgment | Amazon
- Journey
- Killzone Shadow Fall | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts 1 & 2 HD Collection | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts 2.8 | Amazon
- Knack | Amazon
- Knack 2 | Amazon
- Little Big Planet 3 | Amazon
- Marvel’s Spider-Man | Amazon
- Matterfall
- MLB: The Show 19
- Ni No Kuni 2: il Destino di un Regno | Amazon
- Ni-oH | Amazon
- No Heroes Allowed! VR
- PaRappa The Rapper Remastered
- Persona 5 | Amazon
- PlayStation VR Worlds | Amazon
- Ratchet & Clank | Amazon
- Resogun
- RIGS Mechanized Combat League
- Salary Man Escape
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Colossus | Amazon
- Singstar Celebration
- Singstar: Ultimate Party
- Sound Shapes
- StarbBlood Arena
- Super Stardust Ultra VR
- Super Stardust Ultra
- Street Fighter V | Amazon
- Tearaway | Amazon
- Tetris Effect
- The Inpatient | Amazon
- The King of Fighters | Amazon
- The Last Guardian | Amazon
- The Last of Us Remastered | Amazon
- The Order 1886 | Amazon
- The Playroom
- The Playroom VR
- Transistor
- Tumble VR
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection | Amazon
- Uncharted 4: Fine di un ladro | Amazon
- Uncharted: Eredità Perdita | Amazon
- Unfinished Swan
- Until Dawn | Amazon
- Yakuza 0 | Amazon
- Yakuza Kiwami | Gamestop
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 | Amazon
- Yakuza 6 Song of Life | Amazon
- Wipeout Omega Collection | Amazon
Esclusive PS4 in arrivo
- Death Stranding | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII Remake | Amazon
- Ghost of Tsushima (in arrivo nel 2020) | Amazon
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR (in arrivo nel 2020)
- Medievil Remastered (25 ottobre 2019) | Amazon
- Shenmue 3 (19 novembre 2019) | Amazon
- The last of Us Part II (in arrivo nel 2020)
- Concrete Genie (in arrivo nel 2019)
