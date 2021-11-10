GTA Trilogy: in attesa della sua uscita ecco la lista di tutte le canzoni
Domani è il grande giorno di GTA Trilogy, l’attesa collezione di tre grandi classici della serie targata Rockstar Games. Il terzo capitolo, Vice City e l’immortale San Andreas sono pronti a tornare sulle console di vecchia generazione e current gen con una rivisitazione grafica che ha diviso un po’ il pubblico. Nonostante alcuni scetticismi siamo certi che molti di voi non vedono l’ora di tornare nelle strade affollate di Liberty City, prendere il sole nella gloriosa Vice City o cercare di sopravvivere tra le gang nella periferia di Los Santos.
Uno dei fiori all’occhiello dei titoli targati Rockstar Games, specialmente di GTA, è sicuramente la sua colonna sonora, la quale ci accompagnerà tra le strade delle varie città. In questa particolare notizia elencheremo tutte la lista completa di oltre 200 brani presenti in questi tre capitoli così da farvi venire dei brividi lungo la schiena riportandovi indietro nel tempo.
GTA III
Head Radio
- Dil-Don’t – Stripe Summer
- Whatever – Good Thing
- Craig Gray – Fade Away
- Conor and Jay – Change
- Frankie Fame – See Through You
- Scatwerk – Electronic Go Go
- Dezma – Life Is But A Mere Supply
Double Cleff FM
- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Non più andrai farfallone amoroso
- Giacomo Puccini – O mio babbino caro
- Giuseppe Verdi – Libiamo ne’ lieti calici
- Gaetano Donizetti – Chi mi frena in tal momento
- Giuseppe Verdi – La donna è mobile
- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Finch’han del vino
KJah
- Scientist – Dance of the Vampires
- Scientist – Your Teeth In My Neck
- Scientist – The Corpse Rises
- Scientist – The Mummy’s Shroud
- Scientist – Plague of Zombies
Rise FM
- Chris Walsh & Dave Beran – Shake (Revolt Clogrock Remix)
- Shiver – Deep Time
- R.R.D.S. – Innerbattle
- Slyder – Score (Original Mix) (2000)
- Slyder – Neo (The One) (2000)
Lips 106
- Marydancin – Wash Him Off
- Fatamarse – Bump To The Music
- April’s In Paris – Feels Like I Just Can’t Take No More
- Lucy – Forever
- Boyz 2 Girlz – Pray It Goes Ok?
- Da Shootaz – Grand Theft Auto (1997)
- Funky BJs – Rubber Tip
Gameradio
- Reef – Scary Movies (Instrumental)
- Royce Da 5’9 – We’re Live (Danger)
- Nature – Nature Freestyle
- JoJo Pellegrino – JoJo Pellegrino Freestyle
- Royce Da 5’9 & Pretty Ugly – Spit Game
- Royce Da 5’9 – I’m the King
- Rush – Instrumental Bed 1, Bed 2
- Black Rob – By a Stranger
- Agallah & Sean Price – Rising to the Top
MSX
- Calyx – Quagmire
- Rascal & Klone – Get Wild
- Ryme Tyme – Judgement Day
- Hex – Force
- Omni Trio – First Contact
- Aquasky – Spectre
- Rascal & Klone – Winner Takes All
- Ryme Tyme – T Minus
- nCode – Spasm
- D. Kay – Monolith
- Dom & Ryme Tyme – Iceberg
Flashback FM
- Debbie Harry – Rush Rush
- Elizabeth Daily – Shake It Up
- Paul Engemann – Scarface (Push It to the Limit)
- Amy Holland – She’s On Fire
- Elizabeth Daily – I’m Hot Tonight
Chatterbox
- Talk Show
GTA Vice City
V-Rock
- I Wanna Rock – Twisted Sister
-
Too Young To Fall In Love – Mötley Crüe
-
Cum On Feel The Noize – Quiet Riot
- She Sells Sanctuary – The Cult
-
Bark At The Moon – Ozzy Osbourne
-
Dangerous Bastard – Rockstar’s Lovefist
-
2 Minutes To Midnight – Iron Maiden
-
Working For The Weekend – Loverboy
-
God Bless Video – Alcatrazz
-
Cumin’ Atcha Live – Tesla
-
Turn Up The Radio – Autograph
-
Peace Sells – Megadeth
-
Madhouse – Anthrax
-
Raining Blood – Slayer
-
You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’ – Judas Priest
-
Fist Fury – Rockstar’s Lovefist
-
Yankee Rose – David Lee Roth
Wave 103
- Frankie Goes to Hollywood – Two Tribes
- Tears For Fears – Pale Shelter
- Kim Wilde – Kids in America
- Blondie – Atomic
- A Flock of Seagulls – I Ran (So Far Away)
- The Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination
- Nena – 99 Luftballoons
- The Psychedelic Furs – Love My Way
- Spandau Ballet – Gold
- Thomas Dolby – Hyperactive!
- Romeo Void – Never Say Never
- Corey Hart – Sunglasses at Night
Emotion 98.3
- Toto – Africa
- Jan Hammer – Crockett’s Theme
- Cutting Crew – (I Just) Died in Your Arms
- Foreigner – Waiting For a Girl Like You
- Mr. Mister – Broken Wings
- Roxy Music – More Than This
- Squeeze – Tempted
- REO Speedwagon – Keep on Loving You
- Night Ranger – Sister Christian
- Luther Vandross – Never Too Much
Flash FM
- Hall & Oates – Out of Touch
- Electric Light Orchestra – Four Little Diamonds
- The Outfield – Your Love
- Talk Talk – Life’s What You Make It
- Bryan Adams – Run to You
- Wang Chung – Dance Hall Days
- Go West – Call Me
- Laura Branigan – Self Control
- INXS – Kiss the Dirt (Falling Down the Mountain)
- Yes – Owner of a Lonely Heart
Wildstyle
- Grandmaster Flash-The Furious Five – The Message
- Zapp + Roger – More Bounce to the Ounce
- Davy DMX – One For the Treble
- Mantronix – Bassline
- Man Parrish – Hip Hop Be Bop (Don’t Stop)
- Hashim – Al-Naafiysh (The Soul)
- Cybotron – Clear
- Run DMC – Rock Box
- Kurtis Blow – The Breaks
- Whodini – Magic’s Wand
Fever 105
- The Whispers – And the Beat Goes On
- Fat Larry’s Band – Act Like You Know
- Oliver Cheatham – Get Down Saturday Night
- Pointer Sisters – Automatic
- René & Angela – I’ll Be Good
- Mary Jane Girls – All Night Long
- Rick James – Ghetto Life
- Evelyn Champagne King – Shame
- Teena Marie – Behind the Groove
- Mtume – Juicy Fruit
- Kool & the Gang – Summer Madness
- Indeep – Last Night a D.J. Saved My Life
Espantoso
- Cachao – A Gozar Con Mi Combo
- Alpha Banditos – The Bull is Wrong
- Tres Apenas Como Eso – Yo Te Miré
- Deodato – Latin Flute
- Mongo Santamaría – Mama Papa Tú
- Mongo Santamaría – Me and You Baby
- Machito and his Afro-Cuban Orchestra – Mambo
VCPR
- Talk Show
K-Chat
- Talk Show
GTA San Andreas
Master Sounds 98.3
- Maceo & The Macks – Cross The Tracks (We Better Go Back)
- Harlem Underground Band – Smokin’ Cheeba Cheeba
- The Chakachas – Jungle Fever
- Bob James – Nautilus
- Booker T. & the MG’s – Green Onions
- Lyn Collins – Think (About It)
- War – Low Rider
- Gloria Jones – Tainted Love
- Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul – So Much Trouble In My Mind
Playback FM
- Kool G Rap & DJ Polo – Road to the Riches
- Big Daddy Kane – Warm It Up, Kane
- Spoonie Gee – The Godfather
- Masta Ace – Me and the Biz
- Slick Rick – Children’s Story
- Public Enemy – Rebel Without a Pause
- Eric B. & Rakim – I Know You Got Soul
- Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock – It Takes Two
- Gang Starr – B.Y.S.
- Biz Markie – The Vapors
- Brand Nubian – Brand Nubian
- Ultramagnetic MCs – Critical Beatdown
Bounce FM
- Dazz Band – Let It Whip
- Kool & the Gang – Hollywood Swinging
- Cameo – Candy
- MFSB – Love Is The Message
- Johnny Harris – Odyssey
- Ohio Players – Love Rollercoaster
- The Isley Brothers – Between The Sheets
- Zapp – I Can Make You Dance
- Rick James – Cold Blooded
- Ronnie Hudson and The Street People – West Coast
K-DST
- Foghat – Slow Ride
- Creedence Clearwater Revival – Green River
- Heart – Barracuda
- Kiss – Strutter
- Toto – Hold the Line
- Rod Stewart – Young Turks
- Humble Pie – Get Down to It
- Grand Funk Railroad – Some Kind of Wonderful
- Lynyrd Skynyrd – Free Bird
- America – A Horse with No Name
- The Who – Eminence Front
- Boston – Smokin’
- David Bowie – Somebody Up There Likes Me
- Eddie Money – Two Tickets to Paradise
- Billy Idol – White Wedding – Pt. 1
K-Jah Radio West
- Shabba Ranks – Wicked Inna Bed
- Buju Banton – Batty Rider Augustus Pablo – King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown
- Dennis Brown – Revolution
- Willi Williams – Armagideon Time
- I-Roy – Sidewalk Killer
- Toots & The Maytals – Funky Kingston
- Dillinger – Cokane In My Brain
- Toots & The Maytals – Pressure Drop
- Pliers – Bam Bam
- Barrington Levy – Here I Come
- Reggie Stepper – Drum Pan Sound
- Black Uhuru – Great Train Robbery
- Max Romeo & The Upsetters – Chase The Devil
CSR 103.9
- SWV – I’m So Into You
- Soul II Soul – Keep On Movin’
- Samuelle – You Like What You See
- Johnny Gill – Rub You the Right Way
- Ralph Tresvant – Sensitivity
- Guy – Groove Me
- Aaron Hall – Don’t Be Afraid
- Boyz II Men – Motownphilly
- Bell Biv DeVoe – Poison
- Today – I Got the Feeling
- Wreckx-n-Effect – New Jack Swing
- Bobby Brown – Don’t Be Cruel
- En Vogue – My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)
Radio:X The Alternative
- Helmet – Unsung
- Depeche Mode – Personal Jesus
- Faith No More – Midlife Crisis
- Danzig – Mother
- Living Colour – Cult of Personality
- Primal Scream – Movin’ on Up
- Guns N’ Roses – Welcome to the Jungle
- L7 – Pretend We’re Dead
- Soundgarden – Rusty Cage
- Jane’s Addiction – Been Caught Stealing
- The Stone Roses – Fools Gold
- Alice in Chains – Them Bones
- Stone Temple Pilots – Plush
K-Rose
- Jerry Reed – Amos Moses
- Conway Twitty And Lorretta Lynn – Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man
- Hank Williams – Hey Good Lookin’
- Juice Newton – Queen Of Hearts
- Asleep At The Wheel – The Letter That Johnny Walker Read
- The Desert Rose Band – One Step Forward
- Willie Nelson – Crazy
- Patsy Cline – Three Cigarettes In The Ashtray
- Mickey Gilley – Make The World Go Away
- Ed Bruce – Mamma Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys
- Merle Haggard – Always Wanting You
- Whitey Shafer – All My Exes Live In Texas
- Eddie Rabbit – I Love A Rainy Night
- Statler Brothers – New York City
- Statler Brothers – Bed Of Roses
Radio Los Santos
- Compton’s Most Wanted – Hood Took Me Under
- Dr.Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg) – Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang
- Too $hort – The Ghetto
- N.W.A. – Alwayz into Somethin’
- Ice Cube (feat. Das EFX) – Check Yo Self (The Message Remix)
- Kid Frost – La Raza
- Cypress Hill – How I Could Just Kill a Man
- Dr. Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg & RBX) – Fuck wit Dre Day
- The D.O.C. – It’s Funky Enough
- Ice Cube – It Was a Good Day
- Eazy-E – Eazy-Er Said Than Dunn
- Above the Law – Murder Rap
- Dr. Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg) – Deep Cover
- Da Lench Mob (feat. Ice Cube) – Guerillas in tha Mist
SF-UR
- Joe Smooth feat. Anthony Thomas – Promised Land
- 808 State – Pacific 202
- A Guy Called Gerald – Voodoo Ray
- Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle – Your Love
- Raze – Break 4 Love
- Cultural Vibe – Ma Foom Bey
- Jomanda – Make My Body Rock
- CeCe Rogers – Someday
- Nightwriters – Let The Music Use You
- Mr. Fingers – Can You Feel It?
- Marshall Jefferson – Move Your Body
- Maurice – This Is Acid (A New Dance Craze) (K & T Mix)
- The Todd Terry Project – Weekend
- Fallout – The Morning After (Sunrise Mix)
- Robert Owens – I’ll Be Your Friend
- The 28th Street Crew – I Need A Rhythm
WCTR Talk Radio
- Talk Show
Una lista a dir poco immensa che, a partire da domani almeno in versione digitale, ci accompagnerà per una lunghissima avventura. Ricordiamo che, per coloro che vogliono acquistare la versione con disco, dovranno aspettare poco meno di un mese, vale a dire il prossimo 6 dicembre. Scriveteci intanto qui sotto nei commenti che rapporto avete avuto con questi tre GTA.
