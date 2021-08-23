Giochi PC

Gamescom 2021: tutti i candidati agli Award, Elden Ring regna sovrano

di Alessandro Colantonio |

Più informazioni su

In vista dell’imminente Gamescom 2021, l’organizzazione della fiera videoludica tedesca ha diramato le nomination agli Award di questa edizione. Senza alcuna sorpresa, tra i giochi con più nomine troviamo l’attesissimo Elden Ring, videogioco soulslike di FromSoftware e Bandai Namco che ha visto la partecipazione creativa dello scrittore George Martin; il videogioco figura in ben 5 categorie di premiazione diverse.

Le nomination per gli Award del Gamescom 2021 sono state stabilite da una giuria internazionale composta da esperti di videogiochi tedeschi e internazionali, giornalisti e content creator. Le categorie delle premiazioni sono ben 22, e gli annunci dei diversi vincitori verranno assegnati a partire dall’Opening Night Live questo mercoledì 25 agosto 2021, evento dal quale aspettiamo tante novità come il reboot di Saints Row.

I fan possono votare solo in due categorie di premiazione: Best Streamer e Gamescom Most Wanted Consumer Award. Le votazioni sono già aperte e si concluderanno sabato 28 agosto alle ore 15 locali. I voti sono espressi tramite un sondaggio online compilabile da questo indirizzo. Di seguito, listiamo tutte le nomination divise per date di annuncio del vincitore.

25 agosto 2021

  • Best Microsoft Xbox Game
    – Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
    – Far Cry 6, Ubisoft
    – Halo Infinite, Microsoft
  • Best Nintendo Switch Game
    – Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft
    – Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft
  • Best PC Game
    – Age of Empires IV, Microsoft
    – Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
    – Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment
  • Best Sony PlayStation Game
    – Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
    – Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment
    – The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment

26 agosto 2021 e 27 agosto 2021

  • Best Action Adventure Game
    – Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
    – Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft
    – Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment
  • Best Action Game
    – Far Cry 6, Ubisoft
    – Halo Infinite, Microsoft
    – Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, Ubisoft
  • Best Family Game
    – Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft
    – Run Prop, Run!, PlayTogether Studio
    – Super Dungeon Maker, rokaplay
  • Best Indie Game
    – Dorfromantik, Toukana Interactive
    – Inua, Arte France
    – Lost in Random, Electronic Arts
  • Best Role Playing Game
    – Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
    – Encased, Koch Media
    – Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Best Simulation Game
    – Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio
    – Farming Simulator 22, astragon Entertainment
    TITOLO NON RIVELATO
  • Best Sports Game
    – Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio
    – FIFA 22, Electronic Arts
    – Riders Republic, Ubisoft
  • Best Strategy Game
    – Age of Empires IV, Microsoft
    – Company of Heroes 3, SEGA
    – Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft
  • Best Multiplayer Game
    – Halo Infinite, Microsoft
    – Riders Republic, Ubisoft
    – The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Best Ongoing Game
    – Apex Legends, Electronic Arts
    – Black Desert Online, Pearl Abyss Corp.
    – Endzone – A World Apart: Prosperity, Assemble Entertainment
  • Most Original Game
    – Dice Legacy, Koch Media / DESTINYbit
    – Riders Republic, Ubisoft
    – tERRORbane, Whisper Interactive
  • Best Announcement
    – Tutti gli annunci, le rivelazioni e le anteprime dei partner del Gamescom 2021 sono nominati.
  • Best Lineup
    – Sono nominabili tutti i partner del Gamescom 2021 che hanno fatto parte dei Gamescom Awards.
  • Best of Gamescom
    – Tutti i vincitori dei gruppi di categoria Genere e Piattaforma sono eleggibili per il premio principale Best of Gamescom.
  • Best Trailer
    – Tutti i trailer dei partner del Gamescom 2021 sono candidabili.

29 agosto 2021

  • Best Streamer
    – I fan selezioneranno il miglior streamer tra i partner candidati in una sondaggio online.
  • Gamescom “Most Wanted” Consumer Award
    – I nominati per ogni genere e piattaforma sono votabili dai fan con un sondaggio online.
  • HEART OF GAMING Award
    – Ogni singolo highlight del Gamescom è eleggibile per questo premio: non solo giochi, ma anche add-on, persone, istituzioni, aziende, concetti o termini.

Potete pre-ordinare Elden Ring da questo link di Amazon.

di Alessandro Colantonio |
lunedì 23 agosto 2021 12:24

Più informazioni su

Leggi i commenti