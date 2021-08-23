Gamescom 2021: tutti i candidati agli Award, Elden Ring regna sovrano

In vista dell’imminente Gamescom 2021, l’organizzazione della fiera videoludica tedesca ha diramato le nomination agli Award di questa edizione. Senza alcuna sorpresa, tra i giochi con più nomine troviamo l’attesissimo Elden Ring, videogioco soulslike di FromSoftware e Bandai Namco che ha visto la partecipazione creativa dello scrittore George Martin; il videogioco figura in ben 5 categorie di premiazione diverse.

Le nomination per gli Award del Gamescom 2021 sono state stabilite da una giuria internazionale composta da esperti di videogiochi tedeschi e internazionali, giornalisti e content creator. Le categorie delle premiazioni sono ben 22, e gli annunci dei diversi vincitori verranno assegnati a partire dall’Opening Night Live questo mercoledì 25 agosto 2021, evento dal quale aspettiamo tante novità come il reboot di Saints Row.

I fan possono votare solo in due categorie di premiazione: Best Streamer e Gamescom Most Wanted Consumer Award. Le votazioni sono già aperte e si concluderanno sabato 28 agosto alle ore 15 locali. I voti sono espressi tramite un sondaggio online compilabile da questo indirizzo. Di seguito, listiamo tutte le nomination divise per date di annuncio del vincitore.

25 agosto 2021

Best Microsoft Xbox Game

– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment

– Far Cry 6, Ubisoft

– Halo Infinite, Microsoft



– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment – Far Cry 6, Ubisoft – Halo Infinite, Microsoft Best Nintendo Switch Game

– Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft

– Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft

– Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft – Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft Best PC Game

– Age of Empires IV, Microsoft

– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment

– Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment

– Age of Empires IV, Microsoft – Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment – Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment Best Sony PlayStation Game

– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment

– Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment

– The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment

26 agosto 2021 e 27 agosto 2021

Best Action Adventure Game

– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment

– Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft

– Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment

– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment – Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft – Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment Best Action Game

– Far Cry 6, Ubisoft

– Halo Infinite, Microsoft

– Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, Ubisoft

– Far Cry 6, Ubisoft – Halo Infinite, Microsoft – Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, Ubisoft Best Family Game

– Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft

– Run Prop, Run!, PlayTogether Studio

– Super Dungeon Maker, rokaplay

– Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft – Run Prop, Run!, PlayTogether Studio – Super Dungeon Maker, rokaplay Best Indie Game

– Dorfromantik, Toukana Interactive

– Inua, Arte France

– Lost in Random, Electronic Arts

– Dorfromantik, Toukana Interactive – Inua, Arte France – Lost in Random, Electronic Arts Best Role Playing Game

– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment

– Encased, Koch Media

– Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment

– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment – Encased, Koch Media – Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment Best Simulation Game

– Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio

– Farming Simulator 22, astragon Entertainment

– TITOLO NON RIVELATO

– Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio – Farming Simulator 22, astragon Entertainment – TITOLO NON RIVELATO Best Sports Game

– Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio

– FIFA 22, Electronic Arts

– Riders Republic, Ubisoft

– Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio – FIFA 22, Electronic Arts – Riders Republic, Ubisoft Best Strategy Game

– Age of Empires IV, Microsoft

– Company of Heroes 3, SEGA

– Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft

– Age of Empires IV, Microsoft – Company of Heroes 3, SEGA – Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft Best Multiplayer Game

– Halo Infinite, Microsoft

– Riders Republic, Ubisoft

– The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment

– Halo Infinite, Microsoft – Riders Republic, Ubisoft – The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment Best Ongoing Game

– Apex Legends, Electronic Arts

– Black Desert Online, Pearl Abyss Corp.

– Endzone – A World Apart: Prosperity, Assemble Entertainment

– Apex Legends, Electronic Arts – Black Desert Online, Pearl Abyss Corp. – Endzone – A World Apart: Prosperity, Assemble Entertainment Most Original Game

– Dice Legacy, Koch Media / DESTINYbit

– Riders Republic, Ubisoft

– tERRORbane, Whisper Interactive

– Dice Legacy, Koch Media / DESTINYbit – Riders Republic, Ubisoft – tERRORbane, Whisper Interactive Best Announcement

– Tutti gli annunci, le rivelazioni e le anteprime dei partner del Gamescom 2021 sono nominati.

– Tutti gli annunci, le rivelazioni e le anteprime dei partner del Gamescom 2021 sono nominati. Best Lineup

– Sono nominabili tutti i partner del Gamescom 2021 che hanno fatto parte dei Gamescom Awards.

– Sono nominabili tutti i partner del Gamescom 2021 che hanno fatto parte dei Gamescom Awards. Best of Gamescom

– Tutti i vincitori dei gruppi di categoria Genere e Piattaforma sono eleggibili per il premio principale Best of Gamescom.

– Tutti i vincitori dei gruppi di categoria Genere e Piattaforma sono eleggibili per il premio principale Best of Gamescom. Best Trailer

– Tutti i trailer dei partner del Gamescom 2021 sono candidabili.

29 agosto 2021

Best Streamer

– I fan selezioneranno il miglior streamer tra i partner candidati in una sondaggio online.

– I fan selezioneranno il miglior streamer tra i partner candidati in una sondaggio online. Gamescom “Most Wanted” Consumer Award

– I nominati per ogni genere e piattaforma sono votabili dai fan con un sondaggio online.

– I nominati per ogni genere e piattaforma sono votabili dai fan con un sondaggio online. HEART OF GAMING Award

– Ogni singolo highlight del Gamescom è eleggibile per questo premio: non solo giochi, ma anche add-on, persone, istituzioni, aziende, concetti o termini.