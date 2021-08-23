Gamescom 2021: tutti i candidati agli Award, Elden Ring regna sovrano
In vista dell’imminente Gamescom 2021, l’organizzazione della fiera videoludica tedesca ha diramato le nomination agli Award di questa edizione. Senza alcuna sorpresa, tra i giochi con più nomine troviamo l’attesissimo Elden Ring, videogioco soulslike di FromSoftware e Bandai Namco che ha visto la partecipazione creativa dello scrittore George Martin; il videogioco figura in ben 5 categorie di premiazione diverse.
Le nomination per gli Award del Gamescom 2021 sono state stabilite da una giuria internazionale composta da esperti di videogiochi tedeschi e internazionali, giornalisti e content creator. Le categorie delle premiazioni sono ben 22, e gli annunci dei diversi vincitori verranno assegnati a partire dall’Opening Night Live questo mercoledì 25 agosto 2021, evento dal quale aspettiamo tante novità come il reboot di Saints Row.
I fan possono votare solo in due categorie di premiazione: Best Streamer e Gamescom Most Wanted Consumer Award. Le votazioni sono già aperte e si concluderanno sabato 28 agosto alle ore 15 locali. I voti sono espressi tramite un sondaggio online compilabile da questo indirizzo. Di seguito, listiamo tutte le nomination divise per date di annuncio del vincitore.
25 agosto 2021
- Best Microsoft Xbox Game
– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
– Far Cry 6, Ubisoft
– Halo Infinite, Microsoft
- Best Nintendo Switch Game
– Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft
– Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft
- Best PC Game
– Age of Empires IV, Microsoft
– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
– Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment
- Best Sony PlayStation Game
– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
– Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment
– The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment
26 agosto 2021 e 27 agosto 2021
- Best Action Adventure Game
– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
– Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft
– Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment
- Best Action Game
– Far Cry 6, Ubisoft
– Halo Infinite, Microsoft
– Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, Ubisoft
- Best Family Game
– Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft
– Run Prop, Run!, PlayTogether Studio
– Super Dungeon Maker, rokaplay
- Best Indie Game
– Dorfromantik, Toukana Interactive
– Inua, Arte France
– Lost in Random, Electronic Arts
- Best Role Playing Game
– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment
– Encased, Koch Media
– Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Best Simulation Game
– Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio
– Farming Simulator 22, astragon Entertainment
– TITOLO NON RIVELATO
- Best Sports Game
– Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio
– FIFA 22, Electronic Arts
– Riders Republic, Ubisoft
- Best Strategy Game
– Age of Empires IV, Microsoft
– Company of Heroes 3, SEGA
– Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft
- Best Multiplayer Game
– Halo Infinite, Microsoft
– Riders Republic, Ubisoft
– The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Best Ongoing Game
– Apex Legends, Electronic Arts
– Black Desert Online, Pearl Abyss Corp.
– Endzone – A World Apart: Prosperity, Assemble Entertainment
- Most Original Game
– Dice Legacy, Koch Media / DESTINYbit
– Riders Republic, Ubisoft
– tERRORbane, Whisper Interactive
- Best Announcement
– Tutti gli annunci, le rivelazioni e le anteprime dei partner del Gamescom 2021 sono nominati.
- Best Lineup
– Sono nominabili tutti i partner del Gamescom 2021 che hanno fatto parte dei Gamescom Awards.
- Best of Gamescom
– Tutti i vincitori dei gruppi di categoria Genere e Piattaforma sono eleggibili per il premio principale Best of Gamescom.
- Best Trailer
– Tutti i trailer dei partner del Gamescom 2021 sono candidabili.
29 agosto 2021
- Best Streamer
– I fan selezioneranno il miglior streamer tra i partner candidati in una sondaggio online.
- Gamescom “Most Wanted” Consumer Award
– I nominati per ogni genere e piattaforma sono votabili dai fan con un sondaggio online.
- HEART OF GAMING Award
– Ogni singolo highlight del Gamescom è eleggibile per questo premio: non solo giochi, ma anche add-on, persone, istituzioni, aziende, concetti o termini.
