I videogiochi che giocheremo nel 2023 sono davvero infiniti, ci basterà il tempo?
Il 2023 si sta avvicinando e si preannuncia uno degli anni videoludicamente più importanti ed enormi di sempre, non necessariamente per merito suo, quanto più per una serie di titoli rimandati negli anni precedenti che ora si prestano finalmente a sbarcare sul mercato. Può essere benissimo considerato l’anno zero dell’epoca post-emergenza Covid e forse il vero punto di partenza per una next-gen che finora ha avuto un po’ un inizio “diesel”.
In questo piccolo speciale abbiamo raccolto tutti, ma proprio tutti i giochi annunciati e previsti per il 2023. Per le date ufficiali vi consigliamo di seguire e mettere nei preferiti il nostro articolo interamente incentrato sui giochi in uscita. Tutte le esperienza videoludiche che vedete qua sono tutte quelle previste per il prossimo anno, non è detto chiaramente non subiscano ulteriori rimandi al 2024.
Esposto ciò, se veramente tutti questi giochi (più molti altri previsti non ancora comunicati) dovessero uscire, saremmo dinanzi a una delle annate più incredibili e piene di sempre che da un lato non può essere certamente vista come una cosa negativa, ma dall’altra parte non possiamo fare a meno di chiederci se il tempo ci basterà per riuscire a stare dietro a tutto.
Qualora ne aveste bisogno, abbiamo anche articoli dedicati alle Esclusive Xbox, Esclusive PlayStation ed Esclusive Switch presenti e in uscita.
|TITOLO
|PC
|Xbox Series X|S
|PS5
|Nintendo Switch
|A Space fo the Unbound
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Abiotic Factor
|✔
|After The Fall
|✔
|Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
|DISPONIBILE
|✔
|Age of Empires IV
|DISPONIBILE
|✔
|Alan Wake II
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Aliens Dark Descent
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Anger Foot
|✔
|Ark 2
|✔
|✔
|Assassin’s Creed Mirage
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Atelier Ryza 3
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Atomic Heart
|✔
|✔
|✔
|–
|Avatar Frontiers of Pandora
|✔
|✔
|✔
|After The Fall
|Baldurs Gate 3
|✔
|Bayonetta Origins
|✔
|Black Myth Wukong
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Blanc
|✔
|✔
|Blood Bowl 3
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Crime Boss Rockay City
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Company of Heroes 3
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Dead Island 2
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Dead Space Remake
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Deliver Us Mars
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Destiny 2 Lightfall
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Diablo IV
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Earth From Another Sun
|✔
|Earthlock 2
|✔
|✔
|✔
|EA Sports PGA Tour 2023
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Eiyuden Chonicle Hundred Heroes
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Endless Dungeon
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Eternights
|✔
|✔
|Everspace 2
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Exoprimal
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Fae Farm
|✔
|Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Final Fantasy XVI
|✔
|✔
|Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|✔
|✔
|Fire Emblem Engage
|✔
|Firmament
|✔
|✔
|Flashback 2
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Flintlock
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Flock
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Forspoken
|✔
|✔
|Forza Motorsport
|✔
|✔
|Front Mission 2
|✔
|Ghostrunner 2
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Glimmer in Mirror
|✔
|God of Rock
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Gori Cuddly Carnage
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|GrimGrimoire OnceMore
|✔
|✔
|Gumbrella
|✔
|✔
|Have a Nice Death
|✔
|Hell is Us
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Hogwarts Legacy
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Hollow Knight Silksong
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Homeworld 3
|✔
|Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores
|✔
|Horizon: Call of the Mountains
|✔
|Kerbal Space Program 2
|✔
|Lies of P
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Like a Dragon: Isshin!
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Lone Ruin
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Marvel’s Midnight Suns
|DISPONIBILE
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
|✔
|Minecraft Legends
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Monster Hunter: Rise
|DISPONIBILE
|✔
|✔
|DISPONIBILE
|Monster Hunter: Rise – Sunbreak
|DISPONIBILE
|✔
|✔
|DISPONIBILE
|Octopath Traveller II
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Oddballers
|✔
|✔
|✔
|One Piece Odyssey
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Oxenfree II
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Pacific Drive
|✔
|✔
|Palworld
|✔
|Pradise Project
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Park Beyond
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Payday 3
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Pepper Grinder
|✔
|✔
|Persona 3 Portable
|DISPONIBILE
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Persona 4 Golden
|DISPONIBILE
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Pikmin 4
|✔
|Planet of Lana
|✔
|✔
|PlayStation VR2
|✔
|Pragmata
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Redfall
|✔
|✔
|Resident Evil 4 Remake
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Returnal
|✔
|DISPONIBILE
|Scars Above
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Skull and Bones
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Sons of the Forest
|✔
|S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2
|✔
|✔
|Star Wars Jedi Survivor
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Starfield
|✔
|✔
|Storyteller
|✔
|✔
|Street Fighter 6
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Superfuse
|✔
|Tales of Symphonya Remastered
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Tekken 8
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|The Day Before
|✔
|✔
|✔
|The Expanse
|✔
|✔
|✔
|The Great War
|✔
|The Last of Us Parte I
|✔
|DISPONIBILE
|The Legends of Heroes: Trails to Azure
|✔
|✔
|✔
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|✔
|The Plunky Squire
|✔
|✔
|✔
|The Repair House
|✔
|The Siege and the Sandfox
|✔
|The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
|✔
|✔
|✔
|The Wandering Village
|✔
|The Wolf Among Us 2
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Thirsty Suitors
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|To The Stars
|✔
|✔
|Tron Identity
|✔
|Valheim
|DISPONIBILE
|✔
|Vengeful Guardian Moonrider
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Warhammer 40.00 Boltgun
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Warhammer 40.000 Darktide
|DISPONIBILE
|✔
|Warhammer 40.000 Rogue Trader
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Warlander
|✔
|Wild Hearts
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Witchfire
|✔
|Wo Long Fallen Dynasty
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Ys IX Monstrum Nox
|✔