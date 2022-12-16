Il 2023 si sta avvicinando e si preannuncia uno degli anni videoludicamente più importanti ed enormi di sempre, non necessariamente per merito suo, quanto più per una serie di titoli rimandati negli anni precedenti che ora si prestano finalmente a sbarcare sul mercato. Può essere benissimo considerato l’anno zero dell’epoca post-emergenza Covid e forse il vero punto di partenza per una next-gen che finora ha avuto un po’ un inizio “diesel”.

In questo piccolo speciale abbiamo raccolto tutti, ma proprio tutti i giochi annunciati e previsti per il 2023. Per le date ufficiali vi consigliamo di seguire e mettere nei preferiti il nostro articolo interamente incentrato sui giochi in uscita. Tutte le esperienza videoludiche che vedete qua sono tutte quelle previste per il prossimo anno, non è detto chiaramente non subiscano ulteriori rimandi al 2024.

Esposto ciò, se veramente tutti questi giochi (più molti altri previsti non ancora comunicati) dovessero uscire, saremmo dinanzi a una delle annate più incredibili e piene di sempre che da un lato non può essere certamente vista come una cosa negativa, ma dall’altra parte non possiamo fare a meno di chiederci se il tempo ci basterà per riuscire a stare dietro a tutto.

