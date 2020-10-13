Videogiochi e console: le migliori offerte del Prime Day 2020

Dopo una lunga, lunghissima attesa è finalmente arrivato l’Amazon Prime Day 2020, ossia uno degli eventi più attesi dell’anno da parte degli innumerevoli iscritti ad Amazon Prime. Per poter usufruire delle numerose offerte che affolleranno il sito in questi due giorni, il 13 e il 14 ottobre, è infatti necessario essere abbonati al servizio di Amazon che, oltre alla possibilità di usufruire di tali offerte, dà anche accesso alla spedizione gratuita su migliaia di prodotti, a Amazon Prime Video e molto altro ancora. Un servizio quindi ricchissimo, che oggi e domani diventa a dir poco imprescindibile grazie alle offerte dell’Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Tra gli svariati prodotti in offerta non potevano ovviamente mancare anche videogiochi e console, con decine e decine di titoli che sono acquistabili in questi giorni a un prezzo super.

Tra i giochi attualmente in offerta per l’Amazon Prime Day possiamo trovare opere del calibro di DOOM Eternal, il frenetico e sanguinolento shooter di Bethesda disponibile a partire dall’incredibile prezzo di 19,99 euro, e Final Fantasy 7 Remake, con il primo episodio dell’epopea di Square Enix che può essere acquistato a soli 39,99 euro grazie all’Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Le offerte non finiscono ovviamente qui e tra i numerosi titoli in sconto possiamo trovare anche Gears 5, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Ghost of Tsushima, Trials of Mana, Wasteland 3 e molti altri ancora. Se siete degli amanti dei videogiochi avete quindi solo l'imbarazzo della scelta!

Le migliori offerte del Prime Day sui videogiochi e sulle console

