Videogiochi e console: le migliori offerte del Prime Day 2020
Dopo una lunga, lunghissima attesa è finalmente arrivato l’Amazon Prime Day 2020, ossia uno degli eventi più attesi dell’anno da parte degli innumerevoli iscritti ad Amazon Prime. Per poter usufruire delle numerose offerte che affolleranno il sito in questi due giorni, il 13 e il 14 ottobre, è infatti necessario essere abbonati al servizio di Amazon che, oltre alla possibilità di usufruire di tali offerte, dà anche accesso alla spedizione gratuita su migliaia di prodotti, a Amazon Prime Video e molto altro ancora. Un servizio quindi ricchissimo, che oggi e domani diventa a dir poco imprescindibile grazie alle offerte dell’Amazon Prime Day 2020.
» Clicca qui per sottoscrivere il tuo abbonamento ad Amazon Prime «
» Sei uno studente? Iscriviti ad Amazon Prime a metà prezzo! «
Tra gli svariati prodotti in offerta non potevano ovviamente mancare anche videogiochi e console, con decine e decine di titoli che sono acquistabili in questi giorni a un prezzo super.
Tra i giochi attualmente in offerta per l’Amazon Prime Day possiamo trovare opere del calibro di DOOM Eternal, il frenetico e sanguinolento shooter di Bethesda disponibile a partire dall’incredibile prezzo di 19,99 euro, e Final Fantasy 7 Remake, con il primo episodio dell’epopea di Square Enix che può essere acquistato a soli 39,99 euro grazie all’Amazon Prime Day 2020.
Le offerte non finiscono ovviamente qui e tra i numerosi titoli in sconto possiamo trovare anche Gears 5, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Ghost of Tsushima, Trials of Mana, Wasteland 3 e molti altri ancora. Se siete degli amanti dei videogiochi avete quindi solo l’imbarazzo della scelta! Inoltre, vi ricordiamo – come sempre – di iscrivervi ai nostri quattro canali Telegram dedicati alle offerte, dove sarete costantemente aggiornati sulle ultime offerte relative a tecnologia, hardware, smartphone e prodotti cinesi, come Huawei e Xiaomi. Se cercate invece dei buoni sconto da utilizzare per i vostri acquisti date un’occhiata alla nostra pagina speciali Codici Sconto.
Le migliori offerte del Prime Day sui videogiochi e sulle console
- Sony PS4 PRO PlayStation Gamma Chassis + PS Live Card 20€ | 369,99€ (
419,99€)
- PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB F Chassis, Jet Black + 2° Dualshock 4 | 269,99€ (329
,99€)
- PS VR Mega Pack V2 -PS VR headset + PS Camera +5 Giochi- Bundle | 254,99€ (
329,99€)
- Xbox One – Xbox One S 1 TB, Bianco | 229,99€ (
249,99€)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – PlayStation 4 | 18,99€ (
40,66€)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Xbox One | 17,99€ (
40,66€)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – PlayStation 4 | 16,99€ (
49,99€)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Xbox One | 18,99€ (
49,99€)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle – Xbox One | 22,99€ (
39,99€)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle – PlayStation 4 | 22,99€ (
39,99€)
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – Nintendo Switch | 49,99€ (
59,99€)
- Catherine Full Body – Launch Edition – PlayStation 4 | 29,99€ (
59,99€)
- Catherine Full Body – Nintendo Switch | 29,99€ (
49,99€)
- Compilation: Assassin’s Creed Origins + Odyssey – PlayStation 4 | 24,99€ (
49,99€)
- Control – PlayStation 4 | 29,99€ (
59,99€)
- Control – Xbox One | 34,99€ (
59,99€)
- Dark Souls Remastered – PlayStation 4 | 18,99€ (
29,99€)
- Dark Souls Remastered – Xbox One | 18,99€ (
49,99€)
- Darksiders 3 – PlayStation 4 | 22,99€ (
29,99€)
- Darksiders 3 – Xbox One | 22,99€ (
29,99€)
- Darksiders Genesis – PlayStation 4 | 22,99€ (
39,99€)
- Darksiders Genesis – Nintendo Switch | 26,99€ (
39,99€)
- Darksiders Genesis – Xbox One | 22,99€ (
39,99€)
- Dead By Daylight Nightmare Edition – PlayStation 4 | 21,99€ (
39,99€)
- Destroy All Humans! Standard Edition – PC | 19,99€ (
29,99€)
- Destroy All Humans! Standard Edition – PlayStation 4 | 19,99€ (
39,99€)
- Destroy All Humans! Standard Edition – Xbox One | 19,99€ (
39,99€)
- Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories – Nintendo Switch | 39,99€ (
59,99€)
- Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories – PlayStation 4 | 39,99€ (
59,99€)
- Doom Eternal – PlayStation 4 | 24,99€ (
69,99€)
- Doom Eternal – Esclusiva Amazon.It (con Poster in Metallo) – Day-One Limited – PlayStation 4 | 29,99€ (
69,99€)
- Doom Eternal – Esclusiva Amazon.It (con Poster in Metallo) – Day-One Limited – Xbox One | 29,99€ (
69,99€)
- Doom Eternal – PC | 19,99€ (
59,99€)
- Doom Eternal – Xbox One | 29,99€ (
69,99€)
- Dragon Quest XI – PlayStation 4 | 24,99€ (
59,99€)
- F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition – PC | 39,99€ (
49,99€)
- F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition – PlayStation 4 | 49,99€ (
79,99€)
- F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition – Xbox One | 49,99€ (
79,99€)
- F1 2020 Seventy Edition – Day-One – PC | 29,99€ (
49,99€)
- F1 2020 Seventy Edition – Day-One – PlayStation 4 | 39,99€ (
69,99€)
- F1 2020 Seventy Edition – Day-One – Xbox One | 39,99€ (
69,99€)
- Fairy Tail – Nintendo Switch | 44,99€ (
69,99€)
- Fairy Tail – PlayStation 4 | 44,99€ (
69,99€)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake – PlayStation 4 | 39,99€ (
74,99€)
- Gears of War 5 Edizione Standard Xbox One | 12,99€ (
49,99€)
- Ghost Of Tsushima – Standard+ [Esclusiva Amazon] – Playstation 4 | 49,99€ (
62,99€)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Limited [Esclusiva Amazon] – PlayStation 4 | 15,99€ (
40,66€)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Limited [Esclusiva Amazon] – Xbox One | 15,99€ (
40,66€)
- Hunt: Showdown – PlayStation 4 | 22,99€ (
39,99€)
- Hunt: Showdown – Xbox One | 22,99€ (
39,99€)
- Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning – PlayStation 4 | 26,99€ (
39,99€)
- Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning – Xbox One | 26,99€ (
39,99€)
- Marvel’s Avengers – COMIC Book [Esclusiva Amazon.It] – Day-One Limited – PlayStation 4 | 57,99€ (
74,99€)
- Marvel’s Avengers – COMIC Book [Esclusiva Amazon.It] – Day-One Limited – Xbox One | 57,99€ (
49,99€)
- Marvel’s Avengers – Deluxe Edition – PlayStation 4 | 69,99€ (
89,99€)
- Marvel’s Avengers – Deluxe Edition – Xbox One | 69,99€ (
89,99€)
- Marvel’s Avengers – PC | 49,99€ (
59,99€)
- MotoGP 20 – Esclusiva Amazon (con DLC VIP Multiplier Pack) – PlayStation 4 | 29,99€ (
59,99€)
- MotoGP 20 – Nintendo Switch | 29,99€ (
49,99€)
- MotoGP 20 – Xbox One | 69,99€ (
49,99€)
- Nier Automata GOTY – Game Of The Year – PlayStation 4 | 29,99€ (
39,99€)
- Oninaki – Day-One Limited – PlayStation 4 | 19,99€ (
49,99€)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Nintendo Switch | 39,99€ (
59,99€)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – PlayStation 4 | 24,99€ (
49,99€)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Xbox One | 24,99€ (
49,99€)
- Remnant: from The Ashes – PlayStation 4 | 19,99€ (
39,99€)
- Remnant: From The Ashes – Xbox One | 19,99€ (
39,99€)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – PlayStation 4 | 36,99€ (
69,99€)
- Shadow of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition – PlayStation 4 | 24,99€ (
39,99€)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology Man of Medan – PlayStation 4 | 174,99€ (
49,99€)
- The Witcher III – Game Of The Year – Xbox One | 18,99€ (
39,99€)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection – PlayStation 4 | 29,99€ (
59,99€)
- Trials of Mana – Nintendo Switch | 24,99€ (
49,99€)
- Trials of Mana – PlayStation 4 | 24,99€ (
49,99€)
- Wasteland 3 – Day-One – PlayStation 4 | 39,99€ (
59,99€)
- Wasteland 3 – Day-One – Xbox One | 39,99€ (
59,99€)